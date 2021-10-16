word war between indian and pakistani panelist in aajtak tv debate over imran khan speech in un

In the TV debate, political analyst Sangeet Ragi said that as many times as Pakistan should misuse the UN platform and talk about Kashmir. But no country in the world even Islamic countries now agree with the words of Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday. During this, Imran Khan once again accusing India of playing the old melody of Kashmir. India also retaliated fiercely on the statement of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed its strong reaction. During the TV debate on this issue, when political analyst Sangeet Ragi said that now even Islamic countries do not listen to Pakistan. So the Pakistani panelists who were present in the debate also reacted and called their statements a misunderstanding.

In fact, during the TV debate organized on Aaj Tak news channel, anchor Chitra Tripathi asked political analyst Sangeet Ragi the question that after the changed situation, the fear has deepened that Pakistan sponsored terrorism will increase further. Therefore it became necessary to expose Pakistan on the UN forum.

Responding to the question of the anchor, political analyst Sangeet Ragi said that as many times as Pakistan misuses the UN platform and talks about Kashmir. But no country in the world even Islamic countries now agree with the words of Pakistan. He sometimes mentions it somewhere but he is not serious about it. During this, Sangeet Ragi also connected the strings of terrorist incidents happening around the world with Pakistan.

Responding to these statements of Sangeet Ragi, the spokesperson of Pakistan’s ruling party PTI, Abdul Samad Yakub, who was present in the TV debate said that in fact you have got Pakistan Phobia and I do not stop my panelist in the middle when he is from Pakistan. were talking about. Yakub further said that since yesterday you are a victim of misunderstanding that Narendra Modi is getting a lot of respect in America, it is absolutely right.

Significantly, on Saturday, while addressing the United Nations, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan wants peace with India. Permanent peace in South Asia depends on the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. At the same time, Imran Khan said that the responsibility of improving relations with Pakistan completely rests on India. India also retaliated fiercely on these statements of Imran Khan.

India’s first secretary at the United Nations General Assembly, Sneha Dubey, reacted to Imran Khan’s statement, fiercely speaking. Sneha Dubey said that Pakistan has a history that it has been giving open support to terrorists. Like before, Pakistan has misused the UN platform by taking recourse to lies and made false statements against India. Pakistani leaders are giving such fabricated statements to divert the attention of the world from the activities happening in Pakistan. Terrorists roam freely in their country, and common citizens, especially the people of the minority community living there, are subjected to atrocities on a daily basis. But apart from this, Pakistan is raging on Kashmir.