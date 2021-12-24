word war between sp and bjp spokesperson in aaj tak tv debate over akhilesh yadav statement

BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said in the debate that five years ago in Uttar Pradesh it was a condition that cows were openly slaughtered in every market. Akhilesh Yadav used to do the work of giving protection to cow smugglers, despite having a cow protection law since 1960.

Recently, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of Amul plant in Varanasi. After the inauguration of the Amul plant in Varanasi, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP as a scissor and said that the decision to set up this plant was taken during the time of the SP government. During the TV debate on this issue, BJP spokesperson called Akhilesh Yadav a butcher. After this, the SP leader also retaliated and said that understand the opposite of what he said.

In fact, in response to the question of anchor Anjana Om Kashyap during the TV debate on Aaj Tak news channel, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said that Akhilesh Yadav himself is a butcher. During his tenure, butchers used to slaughter cows that gave milk at every square and square of Uttar Pradesh. Butchers and cow smugglers under the patronage of the Samajwadi Party injured or killed more than 100 policemen.

BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla further said that India’s share in milk production in the whole world is 22 percent. Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the largest milk producer. But five years ago, in Uttar Pradesh, there was such a condition that cows were openly slaughtered in every market. At the same time, he said that Akhilesh Yadav used to do the work of protecting cow smugglers despite having a cow protection law since 1960.

Responding to these statements of the BJP spokesperson, SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria said that the whole of India and the people of Uttar Pradesh know that what the BJP has said, understand the opposite. Now people have started understanding them in reverse, no one takes their words seriously. He further said that you were talking about building a cow shelter. You have built shelter homes where there is no fodder. We are not able to give grains to food and the cow mother is dying in agony.

Let us inform that on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the Amul plant during his visit to Varanasi. Regarding this, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called the BJP a scissor. Akhilesh Yadav tweeted and wrote that the BJP government spent its entire tenure in implementing the decision to set up Amul plants in Lucknow, Kanpur and Banaras during the SP’s time. Kainchijeevi BJP will hide this truth but if someone asks Amul company, it will tell ‘this white truth like milk’.