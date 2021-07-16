Work Injuries Tied to Heat Are Vastly Undercounted, Study Finds

This strategy offers a new way to estimate the number of heat-related injuries, rather than relying solely on the cause of injuries listed in workplace accident reports. Those reports showed an average of around 850 injuries per year that have been officially classified as caused by temperature extremes, but new data suggests the tally is far too low.

On days when the temperature was between 85 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit, researchers found that the overall risk of workplace injuries, regardless of the official cause, was 5 to 7% higher than on days when temperatures were in the 1960s. When the temperature rises above 100 degrees, the overall risk of injury was 10 to 15 percent higher.

This indicates a high number of heat related injuries which are listed in other categories. The researchers found that the extreme heat is likely to have caused about 20,000 more injuries per year, or 360,000 more injuries over the 18-year period they studied.

“That’s about eleven times the number of workplace concussions and at least nineteen times the annual number of workplace injuries recorded by the microdata on workers’ compensation for temperature injuries. extremes, “the authors wrote.

The results are expected to be made public as a working document on Monday. Dr Park presented his findings Thursday at a hearing by the House Special Committee on the Climate Crisis.

The additional risks of workplace injuries from high temperatures are not distributed evenly. The lowest-paid 20 percent of workers suffer five times more heat-related injuries than the highest-paid 20 percent of workers, the researchers found.

This difference may reflect the type of work low-paid workers do, compared to their higher-paid counterparts, said Dr Park. For example, in manufacturing, high temperatures increase injuries by about 10 percent and 15 percent for wholesale trade workers. People in these industries are more likely to be exposed to hazardous conditions in the first place, and therefore difficulty concentrating can result in injury.