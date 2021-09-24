Work Permit Abroad for Indians: Work Permit Abroad: Want to get a job after studying abroad, find out how to get a work permit – Work Permit for Indian Students Abroad

The dream of Indian students is that after studying abroad, they can get a job there or in other countries. If you are studying in the US or any country in Europe and you want to get a work permit, this route will not be easy for you. For this you have to work hard to get complete information about the work permit.

First understand why you need a work permit

A work permit, also known as a work visa, is a document authorized by the government of the country in which the student wishes to work. This visa allows students to live and work there. Before applying for a work permit, ask yourself why you need to work in another country. Are you able to work and does the country in which you want to work employ immigrants?

How to get a work permit

To work in any country, the most important requirement is a work permit or work visa. You cannot work there without a work visa and it is a criminal offense to do so. There are two types of work permits. Open work permits and employer specific work permits. Immigrants on an open work permit can work for any employer. Open work permits are often issued on a study permit to students who have studied in that country, dependent on immigrants living in that country, employer-specific work permits are only issued to you to work with a specific employer. It mentions the name of your employer, the length of your work and the place.

Start looking for a job

The first and most challenging task of applying for a job is to find a job profile for which you can apply. It depends on your skills, experience, desire and financial status. Also, this task is difficult because there is no website that will give you a job according to your needs, you have to find it yourself due to your network and knowledge.

Apply for a job

After finding a job, you have to apply for that job. In order to apply for jobs abroad, it is important that the channel through which you get the job information is important. Suppose you get information about a job in the United States from a job fair, then it would be best to apply for that job in that job fair. Similarly, if you know about that job online, you should read well about that job from there and just apply online.

Apply for a work permit

If you get a job, your work does not end there. After that, it can take a lot of time and money to get a visa and work permit. Passport is not just a basic requirement to go to any other country, you will have to submit a lot of documents like medical report, police report etc. That is why it is very important that you have a good knowledge of the entire visa process and the required documents. Full details of the visa process are available mainly on the website of the embassy of that country. You can read from there or you can go to the embassy and find out.

If you get a job through a job placement agency, these agencies can help you get your work permit. You may be charged a little more for this, but the advantage is that you avoid going to the office.

