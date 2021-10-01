Work Visa: US Visa Types: Want to work in the US? Find out which work visa may apply – Types of work visas in the USA

Indian citizens can apply for a visa to visit the United States only after obtaining approval from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). For many nonimmigrant US work visas, the employer must file a petition with USCIS. Once this petition is approved, the applicant can apply for a visa. Work visas are issued to the United States in several categories. Today we are going to tell you about different types of work based US work visas.

H-1B Work Visa – To apply for an H-1B visa, the applicant must have a minimum postgraduate / higher degree. Also, for an H-1B visa application, the applicant must have an annual income of $ 60,000.



H-2B Work Visa – To apply for such a visa, the application form must be certified by the Department of Labor. It is issued for seasonal or temporary jobs.

H-3 Work Visa – This visa is issued for trainee workers. People who want to go to the United States for some work training apply for this type of visa.

H-4 Work Visa – This visa is issued to people who are dependent on any type of H visa holder. This visa is for people who travel to the United States to meet or accompany people with H visas. They were not allowed to work there.

L-1 Work Visa – People with managerial or executive level in an international company apply for this visa. The same visa applies even if people working for an international company are transferred to the United States.

L-2 Work Visa – L-2 visas are issued to people who depend on people with L-1 visas. Such visa holders are allowed to apply for a work permit.

O Work Visa (Extraordinary Capacity) – People with additional general performance in science, arts, education, business, athletics or television production are allowed to apply for O Work Visa.

P Work Visa – Athletes, entertainers, performers, etc. are granted P work visas for performance in the United States.

Q Work Visa – Queue work visas are issued to people traveling to the United States for international cultural exchange programs.

