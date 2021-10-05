Workers at Kellogg’s grain factories went on strike.
Workers making Kellogg cereals, including Corn Flakes, Frosted Flakes and Fruit Loops, went on strike Tuesday at factories in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
Anthony Shelton said, “For more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kellogg workers across the country have been working long, hard hours, day and night to produce Kellogg’s ready-to-eat cereals for American families. are.” President of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, which represents striking workers.
Their statement said, “We are proud of our Kellogg members for taking a strong stand against the greed of this company and we will support them as long as Kellogg’s is forced to negotiate a fair contract.” Reward them for their hard work and dedication and protect the future of all Kellogg employees.”
The issues being discussed include job security, vacation and vacation pay, and health care. The plants have been in Battle Creek, Mich., Kellogg’s headquarters and home since the company’s founding in 1906; Omaha; Lancaster, Pa.; and Memphis. Around 1,400 workers are on strike.
“We are disappointed by the union’s decision to strike,” said Chris Baner, a press officer for the company. Workers’ wages and benefits are “among the industry’s best,” Ms. Bahner said in a statement, “Our proposal includes increased pay and benefits for our employees, while helping us meet the challenges of the changing grain business.” meets.”
Their statement said: “We are committed to achieving a fair and competitive contract that recognizes the important work of our employees and helps ensure the long-term success of our plants and the company. We look forward to continuing negotiations.” We are ready, willing and able and hope that we can reach an agreement soon.
Mr Shelton said in his statement that his union “stands in unwavering solidarity with our courageous brothers and sisters who are on strike.”
The same union recently ended a weeklong strike in Nabisco, after conflicts with its owner, Mondelez International, over proposed changes to the length and overtime rules. According to Mondelez, three bakeries and three short sale distribution facilities were affected by the strike of about a thousand workers, which is located in Chicago.
