Workers at Kellogg’s grain factories went on strike.

Workers making Kellogg cereals, including Corn Flakes, Frosted Flakes and Fruit Loops, went on strike Tuesday at factories in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Anthony Shelton said, “For more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kellogg workers across the country have been working long, hard hours, day and night to produce Kellogg’s ready-to-eat cereals for American families. are.” President of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, which represents striking workers.

Their statement said, “We are proud of our Kellogg members for taking a strong stand against the greed of this company and we will support them as long as Kellogg’s is forced to negotiate a fair contract.” Reward them for their hard work and dedication and protect the future of all Kellogg employees.”

The issues being discussed include job security, vacation and vacation pay, and health care. The plants have been in Battle Creek, Mich., Kellogg’s headquarters and home since the company’s founding in 1906; Omaha; Lancaster, Pa.; and Memphis. Around 1,400 workers are on strike.