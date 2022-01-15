Workers furious over Lotan Ram getting ticket from Ghazipur, burnt the effigy of his own candidate

Lotan Ram has been embroiled in lots of controversies in the previous as nicely. He had mentioned that Ram’s temple must be constructed or Krishna’s, I’ve nothing to do with it. I’ve no religion in Ram.

For the Uttar Pradesh elections, Congress introduced candidates for 125 seats, and in some locations the opposition of the candidates additionally began. The protest in opposition to the candidature of Lotan Ram Nishad from Ghazipur’s Sadar Vidhan Sabha elevated a lot that the staff protested and pasted his no entry kind at the get together workplace. Congress leaders burnt the effigy of Lotan Ram Nishad.

Congress leaders say that Lotan Ram Nishad by no means attended get together packages. He has been in VIP get together. On the intervention of some tout leaders, he has been made the candidate of the get together. They demand that Lotan should change the get together in any respect prices. The leaders say that with out considering the equations, Lotan Ram has been given the ticket.

Congressmen burnt the effigy of their own candidate Lotan Ram Nishad is upset over getting ticket, information of Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh #UPElections2022 pic.twitter.com/WQ5A41ZmRe — News24 (@news24tvchannel) January 15, 2022

In line with the protesting leaders, his fraternity has solely 5000 votes in the district. In such a state of affairs, as an alternative of benefiting the Congress get together, he can hurt. He says that if the get together excessive command doesn’t pay heed to his phrases, then its impact can be seen in the whole state. Hindus are very indignant with the remarks made by Lotan Ram about Lord Rama and Lord Krishna. How can Congress make such a pacesetter its candidate?

The leaders say that their tickets should not minimize and given to anybody else. Until then their protest will proceed. The management ought to take a direct determination on this regard. Take into account that in November 2021, in the presence of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, he took the membership of the Congress get together.