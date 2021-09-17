Workplace culture activism hires new executives after lawsuit.

Activision Blizzard, the company behind popular games like Call of Duty, said Tuesday that it was hiring two executives, including a new head of human resources, as part of an effort to create a more inclusive workplace and increase revenue.

Julie Hodges, senior vice president of The Walt Disney Company, will become Activision’s new chief people officer, the company said in a statement. Ms Hodges will replace Claudine Naughton, who will leave this month “to pursue other interests”, the company said.

Sandeep Dubey, Senior Vice President, Delta Air Lines will take over the role of Chief Commercial Officer. That job has been vacant since March.

In July, Activision was sued by a California employment agency, alleging that the company promoted a “frat boy workplace culture” in which women were regularly harassed and discriminated against. used to go. The lawsuit sparked an uproar, with current and former employees speaking out online against the misconduct and rallying outside an Activision office.