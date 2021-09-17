Workplace culture activism hires new executives after lawsuit.
Activision Blizzard, the company behind popular games like Call of Duty, said Tuesday that it was hiring two executives, including a new head of human resources, as part of an effort to create a more inclusive workplace and increase revenue.
Julie Hodges, senior vice president of The Walt Disney Company, will become Activision’s new chief people officer, the company said in a statement. Ms Hodges will replace Claudine Naughton, who will leave this month “to pursue other interests”, the company said.
Sandeep Dubey, Senior Vice President, Delta Air Lines will take over the role of Chief Commercial Officer. That job has been vacant since March.
In July, Activision was sued by a California employment agency, alleging that the company promoted a “frat boy workplace culture” in which women were regularly harassed and discriminated against. used to go. The lawsuit sparked an uproar, with current and former employees speaking out online against the misconduct and rallying outside an Activision office.
Activision’s chief executive, Bobby Kotick, apologized for failing to “provide the right empathy and understanding” in the company’s initial response to the lawsuit.
The head of Activision’s Blizzard Entertainment subsidiary, J. Alan Brack, where many of the charges in the trial were focused, stepped down in August. Blizzard’s head of human resources, Jesse Meshuk, also left.
Activision said Ms. Hodges will lead “all aspects of human resources, including diversity, equity and inclusion, talent acquisition, employee experience, learning and development, compensation and benefits, and workforce planning.”
Ms Hodges said in the statement that she “shared the company’s belief that a work environment should welcome all perspectives, experiences and backgrounds.”
Also in the statement, Mr. Dubey said, “I couldn’t be more excited to join this team and work together to continue building our inclusive culture and expanding our audience.”
The action is being continuously investigated. A labor union, the Communications Workers of America, filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board last week, accusing Activision of violating labor law by forceful rules, actions and statements, as well as through interrogations. Bloomberg had previously complained.
Activision did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
