Workplace #Vaccine #Mandates #Reveal #Divide #Among #Workers

The tide has started to turn on the vaccine mandates of companies, with large employers including the Walt Disney Company, Facebook, Google and Walmart, introducing more stringent requirements for employees returning to the workplace. But the policies come with important caveats as leaders juggle public health, labor relations and results, the DealBook newsletter reports.

So far, with the exception of the healthcare sector, corporate vaccine mandates have tended to cover the white-collar workers that executives want in the office, not the low-income frontline workers who are less likely to be vaccinated.

Walmart’s vaccination mandate, for example, does not cover the company’s most vulnerable employees: workers in its stores and warehouses. The retailer, the largest private employer in the United States, announced mandatory vaccination for employees at its head office and for executives traveling within the country. For an idea of ​​the scale, about 17,000 of Walmart’s 1.6 million employees are expected to work in the new headquarters in Bentonville, Ark.

One of the fears that companies have broad vaccine mandates is that they could oust workers at a time when workers are already scarce, especially in industries like retail and restaurants. At the same time, not needing vaccines can make other groups of workers anxious and more likely to quit.