World AIDS Vaccine Day 2021: Date, history, significance, and quotes

World AIDS vaccine day is noticed every year on Could 18 throughout the globe. The day is commemorated to acknowledge the efforts of 1000’s of scientists and well being professionals who’re tirelessly working to discover a vaccine in opposition to the Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The day can also be addressed as HIV Vaccine Consciousness Day, which is geared toward growing consciousness concerning the necessity for HIV vaccines to stop the unfold of HIV an infection and AIDS.

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2021 historical past and significance

World AIDS Vaccine Day is a day to honour these healthcare employees, scientists, and volunteers who’ve contributed their lives with the intention to receive an efficient and secure AIDS vaccine. The day was celebrated in Could 1998 for the primary time after President Invoice Clinton gave a speech at Morgan State College in 1997 the place he acknowledged {that a} vaccine was the one method to restrict the unfold and ultimately wipe out HIV.

HIV carries on to be a severe world public well being concern with an estimated inhabitants of 38 million dwelling with HIV on the finish of 2019. Nevertheless, with superior entry to efficient HIV prevention, prognosis, remedy, and care, HIV an infection has develop into a controllable persistent well being situation, permitting folks dwelling with HIV to have wholesome and lengthy lives.

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2021 quotes

Give a toddler love, laughter and peace, not AIDS—Nelson Mandela

It’s dangerous sufficient that individuals are dying of AIDS, however nobody ought to die of ignorance—Elizabeth Taylor

We should encourage folks to get educated, to get examined, to get entangled within the struggle in opposition to AIDS—Gwen Moore

Everybody could make an actual distinction. Your voice is required in a world motion that may change their world—Pierce Brosnan

The AIDS is a illness that’s exhausting to speak about—Invoice Gates

