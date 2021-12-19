World Badminton Championship Kidambi Srikanth Lakshya Sen Creates History By Winning Two Medals in 2021 Edition Final Clash is much awaited

Indian shuttlers have created history in the World Badminton Championship 2021. In the last 44-year history of this tournament, Indian male shuttlers had won only two medals. But this year Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen have assured India of two medals.

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth created history by defeating compatriot Lakshya Sen in the semi-finals of the BWF World Badminton Championships in Huelva. With this, India’s two medals in this tournament have also been confirmed. Lakshya Sen, who lost to Srikanth in the semi-finals, also became the third male shuttler to win a bronze medal for India in this competition.

Let us tell you that earlier in the 44-year-old history of this event, Indian male shuttlers were able to win medals only twice. Both the times India got bronze medal only. That is, for the first time Kidambi Srikanth will be an Indian shuttler to win a silver or gold medal for India.

In men’s singles, India’s medals were won by Prakash Padukone (bronze medal in 1983) and Bisai Praneeth (bronze medal in 2019). In the women’s section, PV Sindhu has won five medals at the World Championships, while Saina Nehwal has two medals to her name. The pair of Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa also won a bronze medal in the doubles of the 2011 season.

Talking about the semi-finals of the current championship, Srikanth defeated Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 despite losing the first set. In this clash between two Indian shuttlers, Sen made a brilliant start by defeating Srikanth in the first set. But after that the former No. 1 player made a great comeback and made it to the finals.

World No. 22 will have a title clash

Kidambi Srikanth is the first male shuttler to reach the finals of this competition for India. At the same time, Loh Kean Yew of Singapore is also the first Singaporean shuttler to reach the finals. He created panic in this competition by defeating world number 1 Viktor Axelsen. Loh is also this year’s Indonesia Open champion.

On the other hand, if we talk about Srikanth, after winning all the four titles in Indonesia Open, Denmark Open, Australia Open and French Open in 2017, he has not won a single title in the last four years. In such a situation, the challenge of world number 22 Loh Kian will not be easy for the 14th ranked Indian player in the world rankings. This match will be broadcast on Sunday from 4 pm Indian time.