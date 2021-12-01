World Badminton Championship PV Sindhu reached 2nd round without play Saina Nehwal not seen 1st time in 15 years

In men’s singles, 12th seed Kidambi Srikanth will open his campaign against local contender Pablo Abian. If Indian shuttlers Bisai Praneeth and Srikanth manage to make it to the last eight, the two will clash in the quarter-finals.

Defending champion PV Sindhu got a bye in the first round of the Badminton World Championships to be held in Huelva, Spain. However, she may face Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Tai Tzu Ying in the quarterfinals and former world number one Carolina Marin in the semifinals.

At the same time, London Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal has been ruled out of the tournament. Former world number one Saina Nehwal will miss the World Badminton Championships due to injuries for the first time in her international career.

Saina Nehwal has won a silver and a bronze medal at the World Championships. She has reached the quarterfinals eight times. Saina Nehwal is battling a groin strain and knee injury. The World Championships will be played in Huelva, Spain from December 12 to 19.

PV Sindhu, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has been seeded sixth in the World Championships. The world number 7 Indian player is in good shape. She has managed to make it to the semi-finals in her last three tournaments.

Sindhu will face the winner of the match between Slovenia’s Martina Repiska and Indonesia’s Ruseli Hartavan in the second round. If Sindhu manages to win the third round match, she could face Tai Tzu of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals.

Tai Tzu defeated the Indian player in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. If Sindhu beats Tai Tzu, she could face Marin in the semi-finals. Marin defeated him in the final of Rio Olympics 2016.

Marin is making a straight return to the World Championships after recovering from injury. She will play in the arena which is named after her. Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Aan Seung of Korea have got place in the second half of the draw. Aan Seung has won all major World Tour titles since the Olympics.

Nozomi Okuhara of Japan is also in the second half. Okuhara won the title in 2019 by defeating Sindhu. Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China is not participating in the tournament like many other players from her country.

In men’s singles, 12th seed Kidambi Srikanth will open his campaign against local contender Pablo Abian. If Indian shuttlers Bisai Praneeth and Srikanth manage to make it to the last eight, the two will clash in the quarter-finals.

These Indian players could face defending champion and top seed Kento Momota in the semi-finals. Young Lakshya Sen has also been placed in the half of Srikanth and Praneeth. He will take on Max Weiskirchen of Germany in the first round.

If Lakshya manages to reach the last eight, he could face Momota. In men’s doubles, Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been seeded eighth and got a bye in the first round.

Three other Indian pairs Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapil and Arun George and Sanyam Shukla will also challenge India. In women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will open their campaign against the French pair of Delphine Delrue and Lia Palermo.

Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh and Manish K and Rituparna Panda are also participating in the tournament. In mixed doubles, there will be three Indian pairs in the form of Saurabh Verma and Anushka Parikh, MR Arjun and Manish K and Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar.