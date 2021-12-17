World Badminton Championships 1st Time Indian male shuttler Kidambi Srikanth Lakshya Sen reach final but PV Sindhu could not retain title

Kidambi Srikanth and young Lakshya Sen created history at the BWF World Badminton Championships in Huelva, Spain on Friday. Srikanth and Lakshya Sen made it to the semi-finals of Men’s Singles. With this, India’s two medals in men’s singles were confirmed. Srikanth and Lakshya will face each other in the first semi-final on Saturday.

This means that India’s one silver medal is also confirmed. For the first time in the history of the World Badminton Championships, an Indian male shuttler will reach the final. Earlier, Prakash Padukone (bronze medal in 1983) and Bisai Praneeth (bronze medal in 2019) won medals from India in men’s singles. In the women’s section, Sindhu has won five medals at the World Championships, while Saina Nehwal has two medals to her name.

Women’s doubles pair of Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa also won bronze in 2011. India’s third player HS Prannoy in men’s singles also has a chance to reach the semi-finals. He will take on Kean Yew Loh of Singapore in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, former world number one and 12th seed Srikanth prevailed 21-8 21-7 in just 26 minutes over Mark Kalzou of the Netherlands in the quarter-finals here.

The unseeded Sen then presented a splendid display of his belligerence. He defeated Jun Peng Zhao of China 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 in a three-game thriller in the quarterfinals. The match lasted for one hour and seven minutes.

Sen said, “I was full of confidence in the rally. But we both made some mistakes. I missed at 20-20, but I still managed to put up a winner, was a little lucky. “I haven’t played Srikkanth for three years, so it will be a good match. He is also playing very well. They have already beaten their rivals this week before reaching double digits.

Sen also said, ‘I am also playing well. We both play an aggressive style game. Let’s see who reaches the finals. India has confirmed one finalist, which is a good thing. I am ready to compete.

Srikkanth said, ‘I told myself that I have to stay in the match. I didn’t want to lose big leads or make easy mistakes, I had to stay focused. He said, ‘I am happy to have reached this stage. Before coming into this tournament, I was only thinking about the opening match. Only then thought of the next match.

World No. 14 Srikanth was leading 11-5 in the first game. They went on to lead 14-8 after the break with 7 points in a row to win the game. The second game was no different. In that, Srikanth completely defeated his opponent. He scored seven consecutive points after scoring 4-3. Then after 17-7, he won the match by winning four consecutive points.

In women’s singles, top seed Tai Tzu shattered Sindhu’s dream of retaining the title by winning the quarterfinals 21-17, 21-13 in 42 minutes. World No. 7 player and two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu won the title in 2019. The tournament was not held in the year 2020 due to the Corona epidemic.

Sindhu had defeated Tai Tzu in this tournament in 2019, but lost to her in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. Prior to this match, his win-loss record against Tai Tzu was 14-5. The Indian was finding it difficult to match Tai Tzu’s agility, court coverage and drop shots. This has happened many times before. However, Sindhu hit some excellent cross-court smashes.

Sindhu made many innocuous mistakes during the match. She was tied in the second game, but lost later. Tai Tzu thus avenged her loss to Sindhu at the same stage at the 2019 World Championships. The two were initially tied 2-2 in the first game but Tai Tzu quickly took the lead to 11-6.

Sindhu made the difference from 16-18 to 17-19 after the break with some brilliant cross court smashes. However, Sindhu could not maintain the momentum and lost the first game in 17 minutes after hitting two wide shots.

The second game was close, but then Tai Tzu took an 11-8 lead till the break through a mistake by PV Sindhu. After this, Tai Tzu had no answer for Sindhu’s two best smashes. With this Sindhu reduced the gap to just one point, which became 10-11.

Tai Tzu won the next issue. Then Sindhu made the score 11-12 with a cross court smash. The Chinese Taipei player threw a wide shot which took the score 12-12. Tai Tzu put the next three points into her account, but then hit the net.

Sindhu was trailing 13-16 after an unsuccessful line call challenge. The Indian shot the next two shots into the net and could not reach her opponent’s drop, leaving her 13-18 to go down five points. Even after this, Sindhu continued to make the uncomfortable mistake. She threw the first shot wide and missed Tai Tzu’s smash and lost the match.