World Badminton Championships Heartbreak for Indians kidambi srikanth as loh kean yew clinches gold in final

Second seed Akane Yamaguchi registered a stunning victory over world number one Tai Tzu Ying in the women’s singles final. Yamaguchi thus became the second player in history from Japan to win the women’s singles title at the BWF World Championships.

Loh Kean Yew of Singapore broke the dream of 130 crore Indians on the night of Sunday, 19 December 2021. Kian defeated India’s number one shuttler Kidambi Srikanth 21-15, 22-20 in straight games in the final of men’s singles at the World Badminton Championships.

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles final, second seed Akane Yamaguchi registered a convincing 21-14 21-11 win over world number one and top seed Tai Tzu Ying in 39 minutes. World number three Yamaguchi thus became the second player in history from Japan to win the women’s singles title at the BWF World Championships.

The second seeded pair of Thailand’s Dechapol Puwaranukro and Sapsiri Tairatanachai defeated third seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan 21-13 21-14 in straight games in the women’s doubles final. This is the second title in the history of the players of Thailand. The first title was won by women’s singles player Ratchanok Intanon at the 2013 Guangzhou stage.

Kidambi Srikanth’s impressive run at the BWF World Badminton Championships ended with a silver medal after losing in straight games in the men’s singles final to Loh Keen Yew of Singapore here on Sunday. Srikanth lost the match 15-21, 20-22 till 43 minutes. Former world number one Srikanth was leading 9-3 in the first game but his opponent from Singapore made a good comeback.

World Badminton Championship: Indian shuttlers won 2 medals in last 44 years, now won 2 medals in 2021

Srikanth lost the first game in just 16 minutes. Srikanth fought better in the second game but Loh Keen Yoo put on a strong performance and emerged the winner. The 24-year-old Singaporean had earlier stunned world number one and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles event. Srikanth scripted history by becoming the first Indian player to reach the final of the championship after a win over compatriot Lakshya Sen on Saturday.