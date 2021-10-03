World Bank says no need to wait for World Covid vaccination to reopen schools, says World Bank: No need to wait for school reopening, World Bank says give reasons

The World Bank has said something important about resuming schools. According to him, the evidence suggests that children are less likely to be infected with the corona. The education system does not have to wait for widespread vaccinations to return to the offline school system. The experience of opening a school in a ‘safe’ way is similar in different countries even before the vaccine was developed.In the new policy note, the World Bank’s education team highlights the experiences of various countries around the world where schools have been opened under adequate precautionary policies. It has been suggested that the risk of spreading the infection among students, staff and the community in schools is low.

The team underlined that after about a year of the epidemic, we know viruses and diseases better. Also learn how to avoid infection. Health officials such as the World Health Organization (WHO) have recommended the closure of schools as a ‘last resort’.

The World Bank said: “Evidence suggests that children are at a much lower risk of contracting the corona virus. Their risk of serious impact on their health and death is low. They also reduce the risk of spreading the infection to others. The rate of school transition is low. Especially in primary and pre-primary schools. However, employees are at higher risk of infection from other employees than from children. ‘

The World Bank says, “Experiences in safe school opening countries show that large numbers of school workers and other adults in the community do not need to be vaccinated until the community has a high rate of infection before the development of the vaccine. The fear of others coming to school can be reduced.

The World Bank underscores that closing schools may reduce the risk of infection, but it does affect children’s education, mental health and overall development.