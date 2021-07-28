World Biggest Star Sapphire found in backyard at Sri Lanka ratnapura Worth Rs 700 crore

The world’s largest sapphire stone was found during the ongoing excavation in the well behind the house, experts named the stone as Serendipity Sapphire

New Delhi. Just imagine what would happen if you suddenly find an expensive stone in the courtyard of your house. One such precious and largest sapphire stone in the world has been found from a man’s house in Sri Lanka. While digging the well behind the house, a Sri Lankan man found a treasure in his hand.

The authorities of Sri Lanka have claimed that the world’s largest sapphire stone (Sapphire Cluster) has been found in the excavation of the well of a family house here. The cost of this sapphire is being said to be $ 100 million, about 700 crore rupees.

Name given to Neelam

This incident is from Ratnapura, Sri Lanka. Experts have named this sapphire stone found from home as Serendipity Sapphire. It means sapphire found by luck. The weight of this sapphire is being told about 510 kg, this stone is of 25 lakh carats.

A businessman dealing in precious stones told that this sapphire stone was suddenly found by a person during the digging of a well behind his house. Experts believe that the cost of this sapphire stone is around $100 million in the international market.

It is believed that there are a lot of gems in Ratnapura area. This is the reason that the name here is also named Ratnapura. The owner of this sapphire stone, Dr. Gamage, has told that the person who was digging a well in his place, had informed him about some precious stones buried under the ground during the excavation. Later they were successful in extracting this big stone.

It will take a year to clean the stone

He has informed the authorities about his discovery. They say that it will take a year to clean this stone and remove the dirt from it. Only after that it will be analyzed and registered.

According to Gamage, some pieces of sapphire had fallen apart during the cleaning of the stone. When these stones were analyzed, it was found that they are precious stones of very high grade.

Sri Lanka is the largest exporter of precious stones in the world

Let us tell you that Sri Lanka is the largest exporter of sapphire stone and other precious stones in the world. Last year alone, Sri Lanka earned about $500 million from diamond cutting and precious stone exports.