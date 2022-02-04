World Cancer Day- Bollywood celebs battle with cancer, from Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan, Sanjay Dutt to Sonali Bendre | World Cancer Day – Bollywood celebs who fought cancer, from Sonali Bendre, Rishi Kapoor to Irrfan, Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt In the year 2020, Sanjay Dutt had given information about lung cancer. He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. He himself told the fans about his health by tweeting and said that he is taking a break for some time for his treatment. A few months later, Sanjay told that he had won the battle with cancer. Sonali Bendre Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. The actress battled hard with the disease and recovered and started afresh in life. Sonali Bendre inspired people even while fighting her cancer – to be positive always. Rishi Kapoor Rishi Kapoor had leukemia which is a type of cancer of the white blood cells. In the year 2018, Rishi Kapoor went to America for treatment of this. He spent 11 months and 11 days in New York. But in the year 2020, his health suddenly deteriorated .. and he took a deep breath. irfan khan In March 2018, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan released the first statement about his ongoing battle with cancer. After being treated for cancer in London for a year, Irrfan returned to India in February 2019. During this his health improved and he also shot for the film Angrezi Medium.. But in April 2020, the actor succumbed to the disease.

Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana’s directorial wife, Tahira Kashyap was suffering from cancer and spoke about her cancer journey on social media, which inspired a lot of people. Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Adesh Srivastava

Music composer Adesh Srivastava also fought a long battle with cancer but lost his life at the age of 51.

Nargis Dutt

Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis Dutt also fought cancer for a long time. She underwent treatment in New York and then came back to India. But he died a few days before the release of Sanjay Dutt’s first film.

Rajesh Khanna

Superstar Rajesh Khanna died of cancer. He breathed his last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He had a liver infection, due to which his kidney stopped working in the last days.

Firoz Khan

Firoz Khan also died due to cancer. He died on 27 April 2009 in Bangalore while fighting cancer in the year 2008.

Lisa Ray

Actress Lisa Ray has passed away from plasma cells cancer. He came to know about it in the year 2009. In 2010, he got a stem cell transplant done. Due to this the antibodies formed in the white blood cells of their blood were recovered again, but the treatment of this cancer continues even today.

Manisha Koirala

The actress won the battle against ovarian cancer. He wrote about this in a memoir, ‘Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life’. Manisha shared pictures from her trip on social media. His social media profile is an inspiration to all those who are battling cancer..

