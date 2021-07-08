World Cricket Championship 2 APK 2.9.4 for Android – Download



Looking for a new cricket game to play on your android phone? World Cricket Championship 2 is the latest popular cricket game that you can download to enjoy cricket on your Android phone. Choose the team, toss the coin, play the anthems and the match is on. This latest Cricket game for android comes with lots of latest game features such as DRS. You will have to unlock them by winning the tournaments as you progress.

Multiple Cricket Tournament Modes

You can start your game day with a quick cricket game via a quick Play Mode. For a more faster-paced cricket game, you can choose the Blitz Tournament. Classical games such as ODI Series, Indian National Premier League, and World Cup Cricket modes, World T20 Cup, are also fully updated and fun to play. Compared to other cricket games such as Real Cricket this game offers a lot more options.

You can also challenge a friend to a cricket game across your devices and enjoy double-player cricket on World Cricket Championship 2. Gone are the days when you would get bored while playing against dumb auto bowlers. The Artificial Intelligence of bowler allows them to bowl with different lengths, variations, and speed with more accuracy. You’ll also observe that when you start hitting shots in one direction only. The A.I of WCC2 CPU fielders will start changing fieldsets according to the abilities of the player.

World Cricket Championship 2 Gameplay

Like bowlers, Fielders, and batsmen to have new abilities. The A.I of batsmen will guide them to hit big sixes. While you find it difficult to hit boundaries, the CPU can quickly clear the ropes in World Cricket Championship 2.

There is a vast improvement in the fielding area. Now there will be more diving catches, direct hits, more accurate throws, diving fielding, and much more. These new additions will enable the player to set manual and accurate field placement. It will help you to bowl according to your set field. You can make your own fielding plans and bowl according to them. Which improves the immersive feel of the game.

Users can also edit the player’s skill and specialty. Use this feature in world cricket championship 2 to improve the bowling and batting skills of a player. As you perform better with each player their skill level improves as you progress through the game.

All the teams in World Cricket Championship 2 support the latest team kits including the rosters which can be customized accordingly. You can switch commentary and choose between Hindi and English. Customize and create players according to your liking.

You can visit the developer’s Twitter account for more info and update.