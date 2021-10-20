world-cup-2021-bangladesh-beats-oman-still-entry-in-super-12-becomes-interesting-as-scotland-won-two-of-two-matches – T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh win despite victory Threat from Oman, interesting match for Super-12

Bangladesh kept their hopes of reaching the Super 12s alive after beating Oman by 26 runs in a Group B match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. But Oman remains a threat to Bangladesh to reach the Super-12 even after this defeat.

After this win, Bangladesh are third in the group points table with one win and one loss from two matches. Oman also has one win and one loss but the team is second with a better net run rate. Scotland are on top with two wins in two matches and are almost certain of their place in the Super 12.

At the same time, there will be an interesting war between Scotland and Oman. If Oman wins, Bangladesh will have to beat PNG by a huge margin in their last match. Because Oman has good net run rate. It is worth noting that only the top 2 teams of the group will be able to make it to the Super-12.

Bangladesh team was all out for 153 runs in 20 overs while playing first. But he defended the target brilliantly, allowing Oman to score only 127 for nine.

After suffering a loss against Scotland in their first match, Bangladesh needed to win the match to stay in the tournament.

‘Player of the match’ Shakib took three wickets in the bowling after scoring 42 runs in 29 balls with the help of six fours. He got excellent support in the bowling from Mustafizur Rahman who took four wickets.

Mohammad Saifuddin and Mahedi Hasan bowled economical. Saifuddin took 16 runs in four overs and Mehdi took one wicket each for 14 runs in four overs.

Chasing the target, Jatinder Singh scored 40 runs in 33 balls for Oman but he did not get the support of other batsmen.

Earlier, Shakib and opener Mohammad Naeem (64) shared an 80-run partnership for the second wicket and laid the foundation for a big score for Bangladesh. Taking advantage of two easy lives, Naeem hit three fours and four sixes in his 50-ball innings.

Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt took three wickets each for Oman. Bilal spent just 18 runs in four overs, while Fayaz, who played the Under-19 World Cup (2010) for Pakistan, conceded 30 runs in four overs. Kalimullah took two wickets for 30 runs in four overs while captain Zeeshan Maqsood took one wicket for 17 runs in two overs.