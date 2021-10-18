world-cup-2021-curtis-campher-double-hattrick-video-gets-netherlands-down-as-ireland-won-by-7-wickets-qualifier-round – T20 World Cup 2021: Curtis Camper of Ireland 4 balls Created history by taking 4 wickets, beat Netherlands by 7 wickets; Watch Video

Ireland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets in the third match of T20 World Cup 2021 qualifier round. For Ireland, Curtis Kaempfer made history by taking four wickets in four balls and scoring a double hat-trick.

Ireland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets in the third match of T20 World Cup 2021 qualifier round. Fast bowler Curtis Kemper played an important role in this victory for Ireland. He took four wickets in four balls and bundled out the opposition team for just 106 runs. Camphor became the first bowler to do so in the T20 World Cup.

At the same time, Lasith Malinga and Rashid Khan have already done this in T20 International cricket. Earlier, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan did this against Ireland in 2019 while Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga also did this against New Zealand in 2019 itself.

If we talk about this match, then Kaempfer took four wickets for 26 runs while Mark Adair took three wickets for nine runs. Josh Little also bowled economical, taking one wicket for 14 runs in four overs.

For Ireland, apart from opener Max O’Dowd (51), no batsman could play. Apart from him, only captain Peter Seelar (21) was successful in crossing the 20-run mark.

In reply, Ireland chased down the target of 107 runs for the third wicket between Gareth Delany (44 off 29 balls, five fours, two sixes) and opener Paul Stirling (30 not out in 39 balls, one four, one six). Thanks to the 59-run partnership, 107 runs for three wickets with 29 balls to spare.

A Look at Curtis Kaempfer’s Career

Curtis Kanfer made his international debut in July 2020. He has so far taken 8 wickets in 10 ODIs and has also scored 359 runs with the help of 4 half-centuries. Curtis Kampfer was born in Johannesburg and also played under-19 cricket for South Africa.

The 22-year-old fast bowler then decided to play for Ireland. Camper, playing the 5th T20 International match of his career, did not get a single wicket in three matches before this, while taking 3 wickets in one match. He has also scored 40 runs in T20 Internationals.