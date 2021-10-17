world-cup-2021-full-schedule-with-the-full-format-of-qualifier-round-too-virat-kohli-team-india-will-play-pakistan-on-24th-october – T20 World Cup Starting today, what is the format of the entire tournament; When will Virat Brigade hit the ground?

T20 World Cup will start in UAE and Oman from 17th October i.e. today. Qualifier matches will be held from October 17 to 22. The main leg of the tournament will start from 23 October. The Indian team will play its first match on October 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

What is the format of the entire tournament?

T20 World Cup will start in UAE and Oman from 17th October i.e. today. Qualifier matches will be held from October 17 to 22. The main leg of the tournament will start from 23 October. The Indian team will play its first match on October 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The T20 World Cup is going to start from today in UAE and Oman. The league stage matches of this tournament will be played from 23 October. Whereas the qualifier round will start from 17th October i.e. today. Two qualifying matches will be played today.

The first match will be between Oman and Papua New Guinea (PNG) at 3.30 pm. At the same time, the second match will be played between Bangladesh and Scotland at 7.30 pm. A total of 16 teams are participating in this tournament. Out of which top 8 teams have already qualified in Super 12. While 8 teams are playing qualifiers out of which 4 teams will make it to Super 12.

What is the format of the entire tournament?

Let us tell you that eight teams will be seen playing qualifier matches in the first round to make it to the Super 12. These eight teams are divided into Group A and Group B. The top two teams from both the groups will make it to the Super 12. Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia are in Group A along with Sri Lanka while Oman, PNG, Scotland and Bangladesh will be in Group B.

T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli will captain for the first time in T20 World Cup, these 5 things never happened before

Apart from this, England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1 (the top team in Group A) and B2 (the second team in Group B) will be in Group 1 for the league stage.

Whereas in Group 2, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 (the second team in Group A) and B1 (the top team in Group B) will be there.

View full schedule here

Compared to Group 1:-

Schedule for all Group 1 matches (Source- ICC Schedule)

Compared to Group 2:-

Schedule for all Group 2 matches (Source- ICC Cricket Schedule)

When will the semi-final and final matches be played?

Schedule of semi-finals and fine matches (Source- ICC Cricket Schedule)

When will Virat Brigade hit the ground?

24 October – India vs Pakistan (7.30 pm, Dubai)

31 October – India v New Zealand (7.30 pm, Dubai)

November 3 – India v Afghanistan (7.30 pm, Abu Dhabi)

November 5 – India vs B1 (7.30 pm, Dubai)

November 8 – India vs A2 (7.30 pm, Dubai)

Significantly, the main league stage will start from 23 October and the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan will be held on 24 October. The final match of the tournament will be played in Dubai on November 14.