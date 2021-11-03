world-cup-2021-new-zealand-beats-scotland-to-rule-out-from-race-of-semifinals-india-still-has-to-pass-battles-of-super-12-points-table- update – T20 World Cup 2021: Another win for New Zealand increases India’s troubles, Scotland out of semi-final race

In the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs. This is New Zealand’s second win in 3 matches. This was Scotland’s third consecutive defeat. After this defeat, Scotland are out of the race for the semi-finals. At the same time, this second victory of New Zealand seems to be creating another difficulty in India’s path.

New Zealand stunned Scotland by 16 runs in a Super 12 stage group two match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup here on Wednesday when star batsman Martin Guptill smashed a 56-ball 93 not out for seven sixes.

New Zealand’s two wickets fell for 35 runs but the team recovered from the initial setbacks with ‘Player of the Match’ Guptill and Glenn Phillips coming back with a 73-ball 105 for the fourth wicket and 172 for five. Scored a challenging score. The team scored 52 runs in the last five overs losing the wickets of these two players.

Chasing this target, Scotland also gave a scintillating performance to New Zealand, in which Michael Leask was the key player, who scored an unbeaten 42 off 20 balls. But New Zealand, thanks to their experienced bowlers, allowed them to score only 156 runs for five wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Lisk hit three fours and three sixes in his innings.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult took 29 runs while Ish Sodhi took two wickets for 42 runs. Tim Southee got one wicket for 24 runs.

What is the status of the points table?

New Zealand (0.816), who beat India by eight wickets in the previous match, have four points from their second win but are still behind Afghanistan (3.097) who also have four points in net run rate. This was the third defeat for Scotland to have lost both the opening matches.

In Group-2, Pakistan is in the first place after winning all the four matches. At the same time, the net run rate of New Zealand is much less than Afghanistan. In such a situation, Afghanistan is second and New Zealand is in third place. On the other hand, Namibia are fourth with two points after winning one match and fifth-placed India are yet to open their account.