world-cup-2021-points-table-australia-beats-west-indies-in-super-12-by-bigger-margin-creates-problem-for-south-africa-in-race-to-semifinal – T20 World Cup 2021: Australia overturned, made a big upset in the points table; Troubles for South Africa

Australia has made a big reshuffle in the points table after defeating West Indies by 8 wickets in their last league match. With this win, Australia’s net run-rate is almost +0.5 points ahead of South Africa.

In the T20 World Cup 2021, the battle of Super-12 has almost reached its final stage. For the semi-finals where the first team from both the groups has been confirmed. At the same time, the match has become interesting for the third and fourth team. Talking about Group-1, today Australia beat West Indies by 8 wickets and registered a spectacular victory and went far ahead of South Africa in net run rate.

In Group-2, the battle for the semi-finals is going on between India, Afghanistan and New Zealand. If Afghanistan beat New Zealand, then India will get a great chance of reaching the semi-finals. This is because India’s net run rate is the best in Group 2. Provided India also beat Namibia by a good margin.

In Group-1, England have already made it to the semi-finals after winning all their four matches. Australia have made their net run rate quite good after beating West Indies by a huge margin in their last league match. Australia’s net run rate is +1.216 and has reached the second position in the points table.

Whereas South Africa has won 3 out of 4 matches and has a net run rate of +0.742. South Africa have to play their last match against the top-ranked England.

In such a situation, even if South Africa wins, even a simple win will not take it ahead of Australia in net run rate. Because there is a net run rate difference of about +0.5 between the two teams.

How to reach South Africa?

In the match between South Africa and England, if Africa, playing first, scores 160 runs, then England will have to restrict it to 99 runs. In this situation, South Africa will overtake Australia in net run rate and reach the semi-finals.

Talking about today’s match, playing first, West Indies scored 157 runs for 7 wickets. In reply, Australia chased down the target in just 16.2 overs for the loss of two wickets.

David Warner scored 89 runs off 56 balls and Mitchell Marsh scored 53 runs off 32 balls for Australia. Apart from this, Josh Hazlewood took four wickets for 39 runs in 4 overs for Australia.