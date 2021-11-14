world-cup-2021-prize-money-australia-runner-up-new-zealand-team-india-also-gets-money-after-elimination-from-super-12-list-of-all-awards – first time T20 champion became Australia’s $ 1.6 million, Team India out of Super-12 had to be satisfied with $ 1.9 lakh

Australia became the T20 champion for the first time after defeating New Zealand by 8 wickets in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021. Australia has received prize money of Rs 12 crore. At the same time, despite being out of Super 12, Team India has also got more than 1 crore rupees.

Australia became the T20 champion for the first time by defeating New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021. After becoming the world champion in T20 cricket this year, the Kangaroo team has received $ 1.6 million (Rs 11.91 crore) as prize money. On the other hand, the runner up team of New Zealand has received prize money of $ 8 lakh (Rs 5.96 crore). Mitchell Marsh was adjudged the player of the match in the final and David Warner was adjudged the player of the tournament.

Talking about the final match, Australia easily defeated New Zealand in this match. Playing first, New Zealand had scored 172 runs for 4 wickets. In reply, Australia achieved this target in just 18.5 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Mitchell Marsh (77) and David Warner (53) played half-centuries for Australia.

Who got how much prize money?

The Australia cricket team, which won the cup in the final match, got prize money of $ 1.6 million (Rs 11.91 crore).

New Zealand, the runner-up of the final match, got the prize money of $ 8 lakh (Rs 5.96 crore).

At the same time, the teams that reached the semi-finals but their further journey came to a halt, that is, Pakistan and England got $ 4 lakh (Rs 2.98 crore).

Apart from this, for winning each match in the Super 12 stage, the teams got 40 thousand dollars (Rs 29.77 lakh crore) and the teams who got out of the Super 12 stage got 70 thousand dollars (52.11 lakh crore rupees).

For winning each match in Round 1, the winning team got a prize of $ 40 thousand (Rs 29.79 lakh crore) and the teams who were eliminated from round 1 got 40 thousand dollars (Rs 29.79 lakh crore).

Team India was out of the semi-final race even after winning its three matches in the Super-12. The Indian team got 120 thousand dollars for three wins on exit and 70 thousand dollars for getting out of Super-12. Total amount Team India got 190 thousand dollars i.e. 1.9 lakh dollars (about 1.4 crore rupees).

However, if you compare this amount, then it is very less in terms of the Indian T20 league IPL. This year, Chennai Super Kings, who became the champion in IPL 2021, was given a prize money of 20 crores. On the other hand, the runner up got 12.5 crores and the third and fourth place teams got 8.75 crores.