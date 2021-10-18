world cup-2021-scotland-beats-bangladesh-by-6-runs-shakib-al-hasan-becomes-highest-wicket-taker-in-t20-international – Scotland beat Bangladesh on day one of T20 World Cup by 6 runs; Shakib became the highest T20 wicket-taker in the world

The battle of T20 World Cup has started from Sunday. Scotland beat Bangladesh by 6 runs in the second match of the first day. Apart from this, Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has become the highest wicket-taker of T20 Internationals overtaking Lasith Malinga.

The qualifier round of the T20 World Cup has started from Sunday. On the very first day itself there was a big upheaval. Scotland beat Bangladesh by 6 runs in the second match of the day. Playing his second match, Chris Greaves’ all-round performance helped Scotland register a resounding victory. Apart from this, Bangladesh’s star player Shakib Al Hasan has become the world’s highest wicket-taker.

In this Group B match, after losing the toss, the Scotland team was struggling in the beginning while batting first. After this, Greaves (45 off 28 balls, four fours, two sixes) shared a 51-run partnership for the 7th wicket with Mark Watt (22 off 17 balls) as Scotland posted a challenging 140 for nine.

Greaves also got Scotland back in the bowling. He dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim (38 off 36 balls) and Shakib Al Hasan (20 off 28 balls) when both players were helping Bangladesh recover from early blows.

In the end, Bangladesh’s team could only manage 134 runs for seven wickets. In this way Scotland scored two important points. Greaves took two wickets for 19 runs in three overs. On the other hand, Brad Wheel took three for 24 while John Davy and Mark Watt took one wicket each.

Shakib’s world record

Shakib Al Hasan, one of Bangladesh’s most experienced players, bowled brilliantly in this match. He took two wickets for 17 runs in four overs and during this time left behind the legendary Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga, who had 107 wickets in T20 Internationals.

Shakib now has 108 wickets in 89 T20 Internationals and is the only cricketer to have more than 100 wickets and 1000 runs in this format.

During the match, he equaled Malinga by dismissing Richard Barrington and then went ahead with the wicket of Michael Leask. New Zealand’s Tim Southee is at number three in this list with 99 wickets to his name.