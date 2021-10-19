world-cup-2021-scotland-beats-png-to-get-successive-two-wins-and-strengthened-ways-for-super-12-as-papua-new-guinea-is-in-trouble – T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland get second consecutive win, PNG difficult to reach Super-12

Scotland registered their second consecutive win after beating Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 17 runs in the fifth match of the T20 World Cup 2021 qualifier round. With this win, Scotland have strengthened their claim to reach the Super-12.

Scotland registered their second consecutive win after beating Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 17 runs in the qualifier round of the T20 World Cup 2021. With this win, Scotland have strengthened their claim to reach the Super-12, while PNG’s road has become difficult after two consecutive defeats.

In this match, Scotland scored 165 for nine, thanks to Richie Berrington’s half-century. In reply, PNG’s team could play 19.3 overs and were reduced to 148 runs. For Scotland, Josh Dave took four wickets for just 18 runs in 3.3 overs.

Berrington laid the foundation for Scotland’s challenging score with a 49-ball 70 with the help of six fours and three sixes and a 92-run partnership for the third wicket with Matthew Cross (45). Cross faced 36 balls and hit two fours and as many sixes.

Norman Venua scored 47 runs for PNG. Earlier in Scotland’s innings, left-arm fast bowler Kabua Morea took four for 31 while pacer Chad Soper took three for 24 for PNG.

Scotland won the toss and elected to bat first. The team did not start well and lost the wickets of both openers George Munsey (15) and captain Kyle Coetzer (06) by the fourth over. After this, the pair of Cross and Berrington added 92 runs for the third wicket. Due to which Scotland’s score reached 160.

It was a Group B match and after this victory, Scotland are in the first place with 4 points after winning two out of two matches. At the same time, Oman has played and won one match. Oman is second with 2 points. So Bangladesh have played one match and losing it is in third place. PNG have lost both their opening matches and are at the fourth position.