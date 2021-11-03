world-cup-2021-scotland-wicket-keeper-matthew-cross-said-come-on-whole-india-is-behind-us-voice-recorded-in-stump-mic-watch-video – T20 WC 2021: The Scottish wicketkeeper said, Come on, the whole of India is with you; Watch Video

In the T20 World Cup 2021, the Indian team is in danger of being out of the semi-final race after losing both the opening matches. The Group-2 match will be played between India and Scotland on 5 November.

In the T20 World Cup 2021, during the match between New Zealand and Scotland, such an incident happened that you may not be able to stop your laughter. Actually, during this match, a video of Scottish wicketkeeper Matthew Cross surfaced in which he was heard telling the bowler that, Come on Whole India is behind you.

This incident happened during the 8th over of New Zealand’s innings. The ball was in the hands of Chris Greaves and Glenn Phillips was batting. During that time wicketkeeper Matthew Cross was heard saying that, Come on Whole India is behind you. His words were recorded in the stump mic.

In such a situation, India will not only have to win all its matches but also depend on the defeat of New Zealand. That is why the Indian team and fans are wishing for the defeat of New Zealand.

If we talk about the current tournament, then India, Scotland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Namibia are present in Group 2. Pakistan has reached the semi-finals after winning all its four matches. Scotland and Namibia are also almost out and there is a match between Afghanistan, New Zealand, India for the second team.

If India wins its remaining three matches against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. On the other hand, if Afghanistan beats New Zealand, then there can be an opportunity for India. Provided that India’s net run rate is good.

The Group-2 match will be played between India and Scotland on 5 November.