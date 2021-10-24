world-cup-2021-south-africa-west-indies-makes-unwanted-records-on-opening-day-england-also-made-record-by-winning-ind-vs-pak-is-next-match- to-be-eyed – On the first day of T20 World Cup 2021, these unwanted records in the name of South Africa and West Indies, England achieved this special achievement
The Super-12 round of T20 World Cup 2021 has started. The first day was quite disappointing, with Australia thrashing South Africa and England thrashing West Indies in one-sided matches.
T20 World Cup 2021 has started. Two matches were played on the first day where two teams won easily, while two teams also made many unwanted records. In yesterday’s first match, where Australia beat South Africa by 5 wickets, in the second match, England thrashed West Indies badly.
Let us tell you that both the matches were almost one-sided and the start of T20 World Cup 2021 was a bit disappointing. In the first match, the entire team of South Africa was reduced to 118 runs and in the second match, England bundled out West Indies for 55 runs.
This unwanted record in the name of South Africa
South Africa’s second lowest score in T20 World Cup
- 116/9 vs India, Durban 2007
- 118/9 vs Australia, Abu Dhabi 2021
- 122/8 vs West Indies, Nagpur 2016
- 128/7 vs New Zealand, Lord’s 2009
Bad condition of West Indies
Windies second lowest score
Three of Windies’ lowest T20 scores have come against England.
- 45 vs England, Basseterre 2019
- 55 vs England, Dubai 2021
- 60 vs Pakistan, Karachi 2018
- 71 vs England, Basseterre 2019
England made this record
England has registered the fifth biggest win in terms of winning the most balls of the match.
- 90 SL v Net, Chittagong 2014
- 77 SL v Net Sharjah 2021
- 74 NZ v Ken Durban 2007
- 70 Eng v WI Dubai 2021
Lowest score in T20 World Cup
- 39 Netherlands v Sri Lanka, Chittagong 2014
- 44 Netherlands v Sri Lanka, Sharjah 2021
- 55 West Indies v England, Dubai 2021
- 60 New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Chittagong 2014
- 68 Ireland v West Indies, Providence 2010
At present, the start of the first day of T20 World Cup 2021 was disappointing and now it is expected that from the second day when the Asian teams will face each other. The first match will be played between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and the second match that the whole world waits for, India vs Pakistan.
