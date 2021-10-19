world-cup-2021-srilanka-beats-namibia-easily-by-7-wickets-also-srilankan-players-came-on-ground-with-black-bands – T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia in Qualifier Round Fourth Match Sri Lankan team landed on the field wearing a black band

Sri Lanka defeated Namibia by 7 wickets in their first match in the qualifier round of T20 World Cup 2021. This was the fourth match of this round which was played in Abu Dhabi. In this match, the Sri Lankan team came on the field wearing a black band.

Let us tell you that Sri Lankan players came to the field in this match with a black band on their arm to pay tribute to the country’s first Test captain Bandula Varnapura. Varnapura died earlier in the day on Monday.

Now if we talk about this match, after the brilliant spin bowling of Mahish Thikshana and Wanindu Hasaranga playing their second T20 International, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42 not out) and Avishka Fernando (30 not out) shared an unbroken 74-run partnership in Sri Lanka here on Monday. Won by seven wickets against Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup.

After bowling out Namibia for 96 in 19.3 overs, Sri Lanka made 100 for three in just 13.3 overs to register a Group A win in the opening leg of the tournament.

Man of the match Thikshana took three for 25 in four overs while Hasranga took two wickets for 24 runs in the same over. Lahiru Kumara also got two breakthroughs in 3.3 overs by spending just nine runs. Chamika Karunaratna and Dushmanta Chamira got one success each.

For Namibia, only Craig Williams (29) and captain Erard Erasmus (20) could bat well. Both shared a 39-run partnership for the third wicket. Apart from these two, only JJ Smit (12 not out) could score runs in double figures.

While chasing the target, Sri Lanka were in trouble for the loss of three wickets for 26 runs but Fernando and Rajapaksa put up a superb unbroken partnership for the fourth wicket to take the team across the target with 39 balls to spare. Rajapaksa was the more aggressive of the two. He hit four fours and two sixes in his 27-ball innings. Fernando hit two sixes in his unbeaten innings of 28 balls.

Earlier, Kusal Perera (11) had lost his wicket in the second over of the innings. After this, Bernard Scholtz gave another blow to Sri Lanka in the next over by taking Pathum Ninska (05) leg before. Struggling to find the rhythm, Dinesh Chandimal’s bat remained silent once again. After the third blow, Sri Lanka’s team was under pressure but Avishka Fernando hit a six in the same over.

After the powerplay, Sri Lanka’s score was 36 for three wickets. Bhanuka Rajapaksa kept up the run-rate with a six in the ninth over after hitting fours in the seventh and eighth overs. In the 9th over of the innings, Scholtz dropped his easy catch off Yann Freelink.

Rajapaksa and Fernando then played carefully and moved the score board forward. Fernando put the team close to the target by hitting a six off the first ball in the 13th over, while Rajapaksa scored a six off Yan Freling in the 14th over to complete the team’s victory and century of runs.