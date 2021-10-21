world-cup-2021-srilanka-qualified-for-super-12-also-namibia-beats-netherlands-to-keep-hopes-alive-for-main-stage – T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka beat Ireland in Super- 12th place, Namibia beat Netherlands to keep hopes alive

Sri Lanka have made it to the Super-12 by defeating Ireland in the qualifier round of the T20 World Cup 2021. Namibia, on the other hand, kept their Super-12 hopes alive by defeating the Netherlands.

Sri Lanka thrashed Ireland by 70 runs in a Group A match of the first round of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday as Sri Lanka thrashed Ireland by 70 runs to register a second victory in the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday with a brilliant performance from the bowlers after the half-centuries of Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva (71) and Pathum Nisanka (61). Qualified for.

Sri Lanka recovered from a poor start to post a challenging 171 for seven with a 123-run fourth wicket stand between Wanindu Hasaranga and Nisanka.

Then brilliant performances from their bowlers bundled out Ireland for 101 runs in 18.3 overs, losing wickets at frequent intervals. For Ireland, captain Andy Balbirnie (41) and Curtis Kaempfer (24) were only able to play for a while.

In the other match, Namibia beat their higher-ranked Netherlands by 6 wickets in 6 balls in a Group A match of the first round of the T20 World Cup, thanks to David Weiss’s swashbuckling 66. Weisz shared a 51-ball 93 for the fourth wicket with captain Gerhard Erasmus (32) and kept the Super-12 hopes alive as the team won.

It was the first win for Namibia, making their T20 World Cup debut this season, in a first-round match. Let us tell you that the veteran Vij has also played T20 International matches for South Africa.

In this match, he faced 40 balls and hit four fours and five sixes. This is his first international half-century, his innings turned the dice of the match within a few minutes.

With this win, Namibia remain in the running for the Super 12 stage and will have to beat Ireland in the final match of the first round. Namibia were defeated by Sri Lanka in the opening match. Netherlands, on the other hand, have now lost both their matches and their chances of reaching the next stage are slim.