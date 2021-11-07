world-cup-2022-west-indies-sri-lanka-to-play-in-qualifier-round-including-india-8-teams-will-directly-enter-in-super-12-for-next-year- icc event in australia – T20 World Cup 2022: A big setback for the two-time champion team, these teams including Sri Lanka will have to play the qualifier round

Two-time champions West Indies have to bear the brunt of poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2021. The Caribbean team will now have to play in the qualifier round of the 2022 T20 World Cup along with several teams including Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have ensured direct entry into the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia next year. On the other hand, two-time champions West Indies and former winners Sri Lanka will have to play the qualifier round.

The automatic qualifiers of the Super 12 stage of next year’s tournament will be the winners and runners-up of the current T20 World Cup besides the next six top-ranked teams. Those 8 teams are India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

England, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia are the top six teams in the T20 World Cup 2021 based on their rankings till the November 15 deadline.

Moreover, defending champions West Indies have slipped to 10th place in the ICC T20 rankings while Sri Lanka are ranked ninth after their loss against Australia in their final group match on Saturday. Bangladesh is eighth while Afghanistan is seventh.

Bangladesh lost all their five matches in the Super 12 but series wins against Australia and New Zealand at home this year have helped the team improve their rankings.

Talking about West Indies, the defending champions lost four out of five matches in the Super 12 and were bundled out for just 55 runs in the first match against England. Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh and West Indies but lost against England, South Africa and Australia.

Apart from West Indies and Sri Lanka, Namibia and Scotland, who played in this year’s Super 12 stage, will also start next year’s tournament in the first round i.e. qualifier round.

The 2022 T20 World Cup will be held in Australia. This World Cup was earlier to be held in 2020 but due to the Corona crisis it could not be organized and it was postponed. Now this tournament will be organized in October 2022. Although the exact dates have not been revealed yet, but the event is fixed. After this, India will host the ODI World Cup in 2023.