world-cup-afghanistan-cricket-team-gets-andy-flower-former-preity-zinta-ipl-team-punjab-kings-assistant-coach-as-new-consultant – Preity Zinta’s team for T20 World Cup This veteran got a big responsibility, will support the Afghanistan cricket team

The Afghanistan cricket team has got a new advisor in the form of Andy Flower for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Flower had earlier made England T20 champions in this role in 2010. At the same time, Flower has also been the assistant coach of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the IPL.

Former Zimbabwe captain and former England coach Andy Flower, who was the assistant coach of IPL franchise Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), has got a different responsibility for the T20 World Cup. The former veteran cricketer has now been appointed as the consultant of the Afghanistan national team. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced this.

Let us tell you that Flower played an important role in winning the T20 World Cup title to England in 2010. He also coached England from 2009 to 2014.

ACB President Azizullah Fazli said in a statement, “We are delighted that Andy has joined ACB. Andy has worked with many of our players in various franchise competitions and his vast experience will prove to be very beneficial and useful in helping the team in the World Cup.”

A Look at Andy Flower’s Career

Andy Flower played 63 Tests and 213 ODIs for Zimbabwe. He played cricket for Zimbabwe for more than 10 years and scored more than 11,000 international runs in his career. He has 4,794 runs in Tests and 6,786 runs in ODIs. He was a brilliant batsman as well as a great wicketkeeper.

He took 151 catches and made 9 stumpings in his Test career. Apart from this, he took 141 catches out in ODIs and stumped 32 players. Flower holds the record for the most Test and most ODI runs scored by Zimbabwe, as well as the highest batting average.

Andy Flower’s achievements

Flower’s highest Test score is 232 not out. This score is the highest score made by a wicket-keeper batsman in an innings of a Test. He also scored a century in his debut Test. Apart from this, he is the only wicket-keeper batsman to have an average of more than 50 in Test cricket.

He is also ranked 31st in the all-time Test batting rankings released by the ICC. Steve Waugh is also in the same place with him. Both the players have 895 points. Andy Flower was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in June 2021. He became the first player from Zimbabwe to achieve this feat.