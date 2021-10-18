world-cup-corona-and-dls-rules-released-by-icc-along-with-prize-money-announced-for-winner-runner-up-all-teams – T20 World Cup 2021: Rain and Covid cases meet ICC issued these rules regarding, prize money was also announced

The T20 World Cup will be played in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14. From October 17 to 22, there will be a qualifier round in which 8 teams will compete and the top four teams will make it to the Super-12. After this, the main league stage will start from 23 October.

Which team including the winner will get how much amount?

The activities of the T20 World Cup, starting in the UAE and Oman from October 17, have intensified. In this episode, on Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued several rules regarding the tournament. Along with this, the ICC has also announced the prize money.

Along with the announcement of the prize money, the ICC has implemented some rules regarding the circumstances of rain and corona case coming up. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Geoff Allardyce confirmed that if a case of Kovid-19 comes to the fore in any team, then the decision on any match will be with the committee set up by the ICC.

Apart from this, a new rule has been made for knockout matches in the event of rain. If rain disrupts league stage matches, the DLS (Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method) rule requires both teams to bat at least 5 overs for a result. At the same time, for the semi-finals and final, the ICC has increased it to 10 overs.

In view of Corona, the ICC has already formed a committee of medical experts, which includes Dr. Abhijit Salvi of BCCI (Cricket Board of India) because it is understood that even after having a bio-bubble, some positive cases can come up. .

The ICC on Sunday announced a prize money of $ 1.6 million (approximately Rs 12 crore) to the T20 World Cup winner and half of the amount to the runner-up.

The ICC has earmarked a total of $5.6 million (about Rs 42 crore) as prize money for the 16 competing teams participating in the tournament.

Both the teams that lose in the semi-finals will get four lakh dollars each (about three crore rupees) as prizes.

Each of the eight teams eliminated from the semi-final race will get $70,000 (approximately Rs 52.5 lakh) while the teams exiting in the first round will get $40,000 (approximately Rs 30 lakh) each.

The winner of each match in the tournament gets $40,000 (approximately Rs 3 lakh) as a prize.

A high-voltage match will be played between India and Pakistan on October 24.