world-cup-ms-dhoni-allrounder-sam-curran-to-miss-whole-tournament-for-england-cricket-team-due-to-injury-during-ipl-2021 – Former champion team before T20 World Cup Big blow to MS Dhoni’s all-rounder out of the entire tournament

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and England cricket team all-rounder Sam Curran have been injured in IPL 2021. Due to this injury, Karan has been ruled out of the entire ICC T20 World Cup including the remaining matches of the IPL.

2010 champions England have suffered a major setback ahead of the T20 World Cup starting in UAE and Oman from October 17. England cricket team all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup due to a back injury while playing in the IPL for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) gave this information on Tuesday. The ECB said, “Karan complained of back pain after Chennai Super Kings’ IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. The result of the scan has revealed the injury.

Karan will leave for the UK in the next few days and his scans will be done there. The ECB’s medical team will then review his injury.

Indian hockey team will not play Commonwealth Games 2022, this step was taken due to Paris Olympics

Sam Curran’s brother Tom Curran has been included in England’s squad for the World Cup. Apart from this, left-arm fast bowler Reece Topley of county team Surrey has also been given a place in the reserve players.

However, 23-year-old Sam Curran’s performance in the IPL has been disappointing so far. He could only score 56 runs in 9 matches and took nine wickets. He also proved to be expensive in bowling and gave away runs at the rate of 9.93 runs per over.

After the information about the injury, Karan said, “Unfortunately I got the heart breaking news that I will not be able to play in the remaining matches of IPL and World Cup. I am very disappointed…. I really enjoyed playing with Chennai this season.

He said, “So far I have not recovered from this news but am leaving the side of the team in great condition. The players are playing very good cricket. I will support him from wherever I am in the next few days. I am sure they will win the title.

Let us tell you that Sam Curran has played 24 Tests, 11 ODIs and 16 T20 Internationals for England so far. He was also a part of the England team in the Test series against India before the IPL.

He said, “I want to say thank you to all the fans of Chennai Super Kings. I have enjoyed your support in the last two sessions. Soon I will see you again running, bowling and batting. I will come back strong, till then stay safe.

Significantly, the England players and their support staff reached Muscat on Tuesday where they will prepare for the T20 World Cup. He will be in Oman till October 16 and travel to Dubai to start the tournament.