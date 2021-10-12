world-cup-pakistan-cricket-team-will-get-changed-third-time-after-sohaib-maqsood-got-out-from-whole-tournament-due-to-injury-ind-vs-pak – T20 World Cup: Change will happen again in Pakistan cricket team, top-order aggressive batsman out of tournament due to injury

Bad news has come for the Pakistan cricket team two weeks before the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. The top order batsman of the Pakistan team has been ruled out of the entire tournament due to injury.

Before the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan cricket team has suffered another major setback. First the coach changed then the team changed and now once again it is time to change the team. In fact, Pakistan’s swashbuckling batsman Soheb Maqsood has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.

ESPN-Cricinfo has shared this information by tweeting. Also, according to his report, Sohaib got injured while playing Pakistan’s domestic T20 league. On 6 October, he suffered a lower back injury during a match. ,

The PCB’s medical team was continuously examining him since then. He then had an MRI scan. Now the report of this scan has come, after which it is clear that he will not be able to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s team will change for the third time

Let us tell you that according to the rules of the ICC, all the teams can reshuffle their squads till October 10. In such a situation, the possibilities of change once again in the Pakistani team, which has already changed twice, have increased.

Earlier on Friday, the PCB had made three changes in its team for the T20 World Cup. In this, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman and Haider Ali were included in place of Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah. Soheb Maqsood was part of this team. Now it will be interesting to see who is included in his place.

On Friday, it was said on behalf of the PCB about Sohaib that, ‘The decision on the inclusion of Soheb Maqsood in the team will be taken after medical advice.’ At the same time, the report has come and Soheb is sure to be out. In such a situation, for the third time, changes can be seen in Pakistan’s World Cup squad.

Significantly, from October 17, the T20 World Cup will start in UAE and Oman. The Main League stage will start from 23 October. Pakistan will start their World Cup campaign with a high-voltage match against India on 24 October.