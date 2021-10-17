world-cup-qualifier-2021-home-team-oman-beats-papua-new-guinea-png-in-first-match-by-10-wickets-captain-zeeshan-maqsood-shines-with-4-wickets – T20 World Cup 2021: Strong start for home team Oman, beat PNG by 10 wickets in the first match of the qualifier

The qualifier round of T20 World Cup 2021 has started from today. In the first match, home team Oman defeated PNG by 10 wickets. Oman chased down the target of 130 runs in just 13.4 overs.

The qualifier round of T20 World Cup 2021 has started from today. Home team Oman beat Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 10 wickets in the first match. Oman performed brilliantly by achieving the target of 130 runs in just 13.4 overs.

For Oman, both the openers played half-centuries. Aaqib Ilyas scored an unbeaten 50 off 43 balls. His innings included 5 fours and a six. On the other hand, Jatinder Singh played a brilliant innings of 73 runs in 42 balls. He hit 7 fours and 4 sixes in his innings.

Earlier, Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss and elected to bowl first. Maqsood bowled brilliantly, taking four wickets for just 20 runs in 4 overs.

Apart from them, Bilal Khan and Kalimullah got 2-2 successes. The captain of the winning team, Zeeshan Maqsood was also adjudged the player of the match for his brilliant bowling.

Captain Asad Vala played a half-century innings of 56 runs for PNG. With the help of which PNG scored 129 for nine against Oman in the first qualifier of Group B of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup here on Sunday. Apart from him, Charles Amini contributed 37 and Sesse Bau 13 runs for Papua New Guinea.

Significantly, the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup will start from 23 October. In the qualifier round, the top two teams each from Group A and B will qualify for the Super 12.

What is the full schedule of T20 World Cup, when will Virat Brigade hit the ground?

A total of 8 teams are participating in the qualifier round and 8 teams have already qualified for Super 12. The final match of the tournament will be played on November 14.