world-cup-records-top-5-run-scorer-and-top-5-wicket-takers-of-all-time-before-t20-world-cup-2021-virat-kohli-only-indian-batsman- and-no-indian-bowler – T20 World Cup Records: Only one Indian in top-5 run scorer, three have retired; No Indian in top-5 bowlers

If we talk about the top 5 run scorers in the history of T20 World Cup, then only one Indian player in this list and 3 of them have retired. Apart from this, no Indian is included in the top-5 bowlers.

If we talk about the top 5 run scorers in the history of T20 World Cup, then only one Indian player in this list and 3 of them have retired. Apart from this, no Indian is included in the top-5 bowlers.

The great battle of T20 cricket i.e. World Cup has started after 5 years. This time 8 teams are playing the first qualifier. Out of these, 4 teams will join the top-8 teams of the ICC rankings to play in the Super-12 from 23 October. Before this, if we look at some records, only one Indian is included in the top-5 run scorers of the ICC tournament. (Note: All these figures are from 2016 i.e. till the last T20 World Cup)

The special thing is that out of the top-5 batsmen of T20 World Cup, 3 players have retired. On the other hand, if we look at the list of bowlers, then all the 5 players present in it have also retired. Apart from this, not a single Indian player is included in the list of top-5 bowlers.

Top 5 run scorers of T20 World Cup

Mahela Jayawardene – 1016

Chris Gayle – 920

Tillakaratne Dilshan – 897

Virat Kohli – 777

AB de Villiers – 717

Top 5 bowlers of T20 World Cup

Shahid Afridi – 39 wickets

Lasith Malinga – 38 wickets

Saeed Ajmal – 36 wickets

Ajanta Mendis – 35 wickets

Umar Gul – 35 wickets

IND vs PAK: Politics started before India-Pakistan match in T20 World Cup, many leaders including Asaduddin Owaisi protested; Rajeev Shukla replied

The Indian team will start its campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan from October 24. The Indian team has been placed in Group-2 for Super-12. Along with India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 (the second team in Group A of the Qualifier) ​​and B1 (the top team in Group B of the Qualifier) ​​will be in this group.

What is the full schedule of the Indian team?

24 October – India vs Pakistan (7.30 pm, Dubai)

31 October – India v New Zealand (7.30 pm, Dubai)

November 3 – India v Afghanistan (7.30 pm, Abu Dhabi)

November 5 – India vs B1 (7.30 pm, Dubai)

November 8 – India vs A2 (7.30 pm, Dubai)

It is worth noting that the main league stage will start from 23 October and the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan will be held on 24 October. The final match of the tournament will be played in Dubai on November 14.