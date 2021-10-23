world-cup-winners-from-2007-to-2016-6-tournaments-5-winners-india-pakistan-west-indies-sri-lanka-england-full-list – 14 Years 6 T20 World Cup and 5 Champions, One team won the title twice; Know when which team became the champion

The history of T20 World Cup is just 14 years old. The first edition was played in 2007 and the last tournament was held in 2016. A total of 5 teams have become champions in this tournament so far.

The 7th edition of the T20 World Cup is going on which is being hosted by India and is being organized in the UAE. The first T20 World Cup was played in 2007 and the last tournament was held in 2016. In the 14-year history of the T20 World Cup, there have been 6 tournaments and five teams have won the title.

Let us tell you that five teams have captured the title of T20 World Cup. Out of this, West Indies is the team that has won the T20 World Cup twice. On the other hand, India, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka have captured the title one each.

2007

In the first edition of T20 World, India won the first title by defeating Pakistan in the final. The fans of Team India, who became the ODI World Champion in 1983, got a chance to celebrate in the World Championship after waiting 24 years.

2009

After losing to India in the final of the first T20 World Cup, Pakistan made a tremendous comeback in the second T20 World Cup and won the title. Pakistan, who became the ODI World Champion in 1992, got the opportunity to become the World Champion after waiting 17 years.

2010

The world got a new champion in the third T20 World Cup played in 2010. Such a champion who is the father of cricket but had not even once won the ODI World Cup nor T20 till that time. In the third edition, England achieved the distinction of being called the World Champion for the first time and after that in 2019 they were also called the ODI World Champions.

2012

After winning the two inaugural ODI World Cups in 1975 and 1979, West Indies cricket seemed to have lost the World Cup trophy. In such a situation, this wait ended after 33 years when West Indies won the T20 World Cup title in 2012.

2014

The world got the third Asian champion of T20 after India in 2007 and Pakistan in 2009. Sri Lanka captured the title by defeating India in the final of this World and once again refreshed the moments of becoming the 1996 ODI World Champion.

2016

The sixth and last World Cup in the history of T20 World Cup was played in 2016. In this World Cup, West Indies once again did wonders and defeated England in the final to win the second T20 World and their fourth World Cup title.