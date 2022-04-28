World Earth Day A call to join soil to save world from danger Sadhguru of Isha Foundation warns Earth rapidly losing organic material Sadhguru of Isha Foundation warns – Earth is rapidly losing its organic material

At a time when the emphasis of pollution is increasing across the world, Sadhguru of Isha Foundation has appealed to the people to connect with the soil. They say that soil is pure water, clean air and life. Without it life is of no use. He said, “This earth ‘may be in serious trouble in the next 30-40 years’.

On World Earth Day, thousands of people from over 80 cities in India stepped out of their homes early in the morning to fulfill the cause of #ConnectWithSoil and dressed in brightly colored, hard-to-remove Save Soil T-shirts, at Assi Ghat in Varanasi. , Sikandra Fort in Agra, Gateway of India, Marine Drive in Mumbai, Miramar Circle in Goa, Ganga Ghat in Patna, Necklace Road in Hyderabad, Lal Bagh in Bangalore, Airport of Chennai made people aware. Sadhguru said that this is a global movement. Emphasizing on creating an understanding about the urgent need to recover the soil, he said that the earth is rapidly losing its organic material.

UN entities such as the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have warned that soil destruction is posing a global threat to food and water security and has sparked a ruthless civil war in the world. could. This could trigger an unprecedented migration that could pose a security threat to every country.

Sadhguru passes through Germany as part of his global awareness journey.

Last month, Sadhguru launched a global campaign to save the soil. His journey through Europe, Central-Asia, and the Middle-East will culminate in June in the Cauvery River valley, to build a global consensus for immediate policy reforms. Presently he is in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia and from there, giving ‘best wishes to all the people of the earth’, Sadhguru said that it is time for us to become aware of this, otherwise it will be impossible for human society and other living beings to live with nature.

Starting his journey from London on March 21, Sadhguru has traveled to many countries so far. He met millions of people in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, including Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia. Apart from celebrities and media, he also interacted with various political, social, business and cultural leaders.

Sadhguru also organized public programs in many cities to make people aware about the extinction of soil. Sadhguru’s journey will end in June this year in the Cauvery river basin.