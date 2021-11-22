world fastest electric vehicle 5559 kilometers per hour is the top speed of Rolls Royce aircraft

The Spirit of Innovation electric aircraft of Rolls Royce is a single seater. In which the most powerful battery pack has been given compared to any aircraft.

You must have heard about electric car or electric scooter and bike by now. But here we are going to tell you about electric aircraft. If you haven’t read about it yet. So you will be surprised to know that the most luxurious car manufacturer has prepared the fastest electric aircraft. Which has recently completed a successful journey by flying in the sky at a speed of 555.9 kilometers per hour.

The name of electric aircraft is Spirit of Innovation – Rolls Royce has named this all-electric aircraft the Spirit of Innovation. The company has recently completed the first successful flight of this aircraft. In which this aircraft remained in the sky for 15 minutes. This test of Rolls Royce proved that, in the coming days, electric aircraft can easily complete their flight in the sky. Let us tell you that this electric aircraft of Rolls Royce has been prepared on the propulsion system.

Single seater is spirit of innovation aircraft – According to the Rolls Royce company, its first electric aircraft is a single seater. In which the most powerful battery pack has been given compared to any aircraft. According to the company, this aircraft has worked on a 6000 cell battery pack.

Along with this, the electric motor which has been given in the aircraft. It is capable of generating power of 500hp. Rolls-Royce has said that this aircraft can fly at a top speed of 300 miles per hour (about 483 kilometers per hour).

Rolls-Royce and this company have prepared – Rolls-Royce has partnered with Tecnam company to develop Air Taxi. Rolls-Royce and Airframe Tecnum are working closely with Scandinavia’s largest airline Widerøe. So that all-electric aircraft can be distributed in the computer market. Along with this, the company plans to prepare electric aircraft for revenue service by 2026.