world five most dreaded serial killers who committed hundreds of murders

There were many such dreaded criminals in the world who killed hundreds of people due to strange whims. Many of these were arrested and punished, while some were vicious who could not be caught.

There were many criminals in different parts of the world but there were some dreaded serial killers whose name will always be recorded in the history of crime. Hearing the manner in which these serial killers had carried out the incidents, anyone should get goosebumps. In this sequence, today we are going to tell the story of those five ruthless serial killers, whose punishments given to you will also seem less to you.

Jack the Ripper: Around the year 1888, a dreaded serial killer named Jack the Ripper created a sensation in London. There were several brothels in the White Chapel area in London. In this area, for the first time in August 1988, a woman named Nicholas was murdered, then this killer carried out 5 consecutive murders. The victims in all these murders were prostitutes and their bodies were mutilated. After this, Jack the Ripper became synonymous with fear and newspaper headlines. Till date it is not known who this killer was because he was never caught.

Pedro Lopez: One such serial killer from Colombia who was the first thief. When he came out of jail in 1969, he killed two people but then he did not stop. Apart from Colombia, Lopez also carried out murders in countries like Peru and Ecuador. When Pedro López was arrested in 1980, he admitted to more than 350 murders and rapes, most of them girls. He was called the Monster of the Andes, but even after so many murders, he was released from prison only after 20 years in 1998. Where is he now, no one knows.

Ted Bundy: In America in the 70s, the name of this serial killer was infamous for kidnapping, murder and rape. Ted mostly preyed on women and college going girls. According to police records, he had killed 36 girls, some of whom were also raped. From 1974 to 1978, Ted carried out crimes in about seven states. He was arrested in 1975 but he also escaped from police custody twice. After being caught, in 1989, the court sentenced him to death and in prison Ted Bundy was put to death by sitting on an electric chair.

Harold Shipman: Harold was a doctor and practiced in London from 1972 to 1998. In the name of practicing, he killed more than 200 patients, mostly elderly and women. When he was caught in 1998, he disclosed about other incidents. After this the court sentenced him to life imprisonment, but in the year 2004, he committed suicide in jail itself. Harold Shipman was also known as ‘Doctor Death’.

Jeffrey Dahmer: The full name of this American serial killer was Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer. From the age of 14, he had become angry due to drinking alcohol and personality disorder. When he grew up, he killed about 17 people between 1978-91. Many of these women were murdered as well as raped. He was found guilty of 15 counts on February 17, 1992 and sentenced to life imprisonment in all. For this he was sentenced to about 900 years in prison. However, on November 28, 1994, Dahmer died in prison.