World Food Day Zero calories harmful to children health parents want to have clear information about fat sugar salt on packaged food

Manish Tewari, director of public policy and research organization IGPP, said that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are on the rise due to easy availability of packaged food products with high fat, salt and sugar.

In view of the health effects of packaged food, 80% of Indian parents want such goods to have a clear front warning (FoPL) system to prevent them from adding fat, salt and sugar to packaged foods. To know the quantity clearly. 60% of parents are concerned that the influence of such food products is increasing rapidly and at the same time their advertising strategy is becoming more aggressive. 77% believed that if warnings were made mandatory on products, people would be more attracted to healthy products.

This has come to the fore in a national online survey. According to a survey conducted by IGPP (Institute of Governance, Policy and Politics) on the occasion of World Food Day, Indian parents are becoming aware of the growing problem of junk food among children.

expert opinion

Zero Calorie Making Children Sick “Excessive consumption of fat, sugar and salt is injurious to health. Most packaged foods contain extra calories, also known as zero calories because they lack nutrients, vitamins, and natural fiber. They lead to weight gain and high blood sugar.

India is already facing the devastating impact of an unhealthy diet. If this kind of diet continues, India will soon become the capital of diabetes and obesity.

–Dr. Madhukar Mittal, Additional Professor in the Department of Endochronology, AIIMS, Jodhpur