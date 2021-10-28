World Gold Council: Gold demand in India at pre-covid level, 47 percent jump in September quarter

The World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report that gold demand in India grew by 47 per cent year-on-year to 139.1 tonnes during the July-September quarter due to a strong spurt in economic activity and improving consumer demand. According to the WGC, gold demand in India has returned to pre-Covid levels and is expected to remain bullish.

how much in terms of value

The report titled ‘Gold Demand Trends, 2021’ said that during the September quarter of 2020, the total gold demand in the country stood at 94.6 tonnes. In value terms, gold demand in India grew 37 per cent to Rs 59,330 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 43,160 crore in the same period a year ago.

Fall in global demand

According to the WGC, global gold demand fell 7 per cent to 831 tonnes during the July-September quarter as compared to the same period of 2020. According to the report, the total demand during the third quarter of 2020 was 894.4 tonnes. The fall was due to withdrawals from gold ETFs.

Due to these reasons the demand increased

WGC Regional Chief Executive Officer (India) Somasundaram PR told PTI that the hike reflects a low base effect, positive business activity and strong consumer sentiment. This also indicates that the epidemic is coming under control with rapid vaccination and reduction in infection rate. Because of this, there is a strong jump in economic activity.

gold price in futures market

If we talk about the price of gold in the Indian market, then it is seen trading on a flat level. On the Multi Commodity Exchange at 4:45 pm, gold is trading higher by Rs 19 per ten grams at Rs 47981 per ten grams. Whereas during the trading session today gold reached Rs 48038 per ten grams. Whereas this morning it was open at Rs 48013 per ten grams.

what is the status of silver

On the other hand, there is a decline in silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange. According to the data, silver is trading at Rs 64,995 per kg, down by Rs 170. Whereas today silver went down to Rs 64829 per kg and also reached the high level of the day with Rs 65165 per kg. Whereas today the price of silver was opened with Rs 64953.

