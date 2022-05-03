World Golf Match Play live stream 2022: how to watch every round online



The Austin Country Club hosts the World Golf Match Play for the sixth year in a row this week with Billy Horschel looking to defend his title and a $12 million purse up for grabs. So read on as we explain how to watch a World Golf Match Play live stream online with or without cable this week, with golf fans in the US able to watch all the golf on ESPN+.

As ever, there’s an early-week start, with the five-day tournament getting underway on Wednesday morning, and the tournament inviting the top 64 players in the world rankings.

Those 64 are divided into 16 groups of four, with those groups competing in match play against the other. The player with the most points in their group after three days of round-robin play advances to the weekend knockout stages.

With a grueling seven rounds to be played by those who reach the last four, its not a great surprise to find the resolute world No. 1 Jon Rahm leading the betting with most bookies to win this year’s title, with the Spaniard pitted in a group with Patrick Reed, Cameron Young, Sebastian Munoz.

Rahm’s main challenge is set to come from Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a World Golf Match Play live stream online, so that you won’t miss a moment.

Watch every World Golf Match Play session on ESPN+

Watch The World Golf Match Play 2022 on TV in the US

How to watch The World Golf Match Play 2022 without cable

How to watch a World Golf Match Play live stream in UK

Canada: The World Golf Match Play live stream

Can I watch World Match Play golf in Australia?

Weirdly, we can’t see that there are any Australian broadcasters showing the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play this week. Strange considering that Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert and Min Woo Lee are all in the field (although Players Championship winner Cam Smith is absent).

The only way around this that we can think of would be to get yourself a VPN and change your IP address so that you appear in a country where the gold is being broadcast. Although you may still run into difficulties in terms of not having a native credit card for the streaming payment.