World Hand Hygiene Day 2021: Tips to keep your hands clean for healthy living

World Hand Hygiene Day 2021: “Wash your hands”, “sanitize your hands”, and “keep social distance” are essentially the most generally heard items of recommendation in the present day. The previous 12 months has put hygiene within the highlight like by no means earlier than and introduced the main focus again on the significance of handwashing and hand hygiene.

Hygiene and security have grow to be subjects of dialogue and fear on the identical time. The scenario has additionally referred to as for a change in habits and elevated cleanliness. Whereas most of us resort to handwashing within the conventional soap-and-water methodology to shield ourselves towards contracting germs, sanitizing our hands commonly once we can’t wash them is vital too.

“To restrict our threat of contracting germs, it is necessary to commonly wash and sanitize our hands. This not solely helps kill germs but additionally cease the unfold of any potential an infection. Subsequently, practising good hand hygiene is a precedence for sustaining total well being and wellness,” says Dr Sushrutha C Ok, Ayurveda Professional, Analysis & Improvement, The Himalaya Drug Firm.

World Hand Hygiene Day 2021: When to wash hands?

We are available contact with innumerable surfaces each day. Keep in mind to wash your hands completely after utilizing the restroom, earlier than consuming or touching your face with your hands, and earlier than carrying your masks.

Listed below are some professional suggestions to keep your hands clean and healthy:

Keep away from utilizing scorching water, as it will probably dry out your pores and skin. As an alternative, wash your hands with lukewarm water. Be certain to clean between fingers, the again of your hands, wrists, and underneath the nails, which is a possible breeding floor for germs

For pure and protected hands, use a liquid hand wash and ideally one with the goodness of pure substances like Tulsi, Aloe Vera, and Lemon, as they’ve antimicrobial properties that assist do away with germs and keep pores and skin nourished

Rinse your hands properly and ensure there isn’t a hint of cleaning soap left, as this could lead to pores and skin irritation

Dry your hands utilizing a clean towel or contemporary tissues to forestall exposing your clean hands to any sort of germs in used towels and tissues

It’s best to carry a sanitizer for on-the-go hand hygiene, particularly when you’re touring. Utilizing an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with pure substances like Coriander, Ushira, Nutgrass, Neem, and Spiked Ginger Lily may be useful. These herbs are well-known for their anti-microbial properties

Have hand wipes useful to keep your hands clean and filth free. Carry a pack of hand wipes whereas commuting, eating exterior, and use it for cleansing the meals stays from the nook of your nails, fingers, and hands. Look for one infused with the goodness of herbs like Aloe Vera, Tulsi, and Lemon. Tulsi is understood to possess wonderful antimicrobial and skin-detoxifying properties

Probably the most highly effective methods to cease the unfold of infections is following easy hand hygiene practices. Sustaining good hand hygiene not solely ensures your safety but additionally helps forestall the unfold of infections to others round you. It’s the want of the hour to make hand hygiene a precedence to stay a healthy and joyful life.

