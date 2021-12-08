world inequality reports 2022 Poverty and inequality increased in India, only 10 percent people have 57% income, rest are struggling for livelihood: report

India has joined the list of one of the poorest and most unequal countries in the world, where poverty is increasing on the one hand while the rich class is getting richer on the other. According to the World Inequality Report 2022, the top 10 per cent of India’s population accounts for 57 per cent of the total national income while the lower strata (50 per cent) account for only 13 per cent of the population.

The report also pointed to a decline in global income during 2020, with nearly half falling in rich countries and the rest in low-income and emerging sectors. The report, titled ‘World Inequality Report 2022’, is authored by Lucas Chancel who is the co-director of the ‘World Inequality Lab’.

According to the report, India’s middle class is relatively poor, with an average wealth of only Rs 7,23,930 or 29.5 per cent of the total national income. In comparison, the top 10 per cent and 1 per cent hold 65 per cent (Rs 63,54,070) and 33 per cent (Rs 3,24,49,360) assets, respectively.

Average national income of adult population Rs 2,04,200

The report also said that the average national income of the adult population of the country is Rs 2,04,200 while the income of the lower strata (50 per cent) is Rs 53,610. At the same time, the average income of the top 10 percent of the population is about 20 times (Rs 11,66,520) more than these.

According to them, the median household wealth in India is Rs 9,83,010, of which the lower strata (50 per cent) have almost nothing and 6 per cent of the total Rs 66,280 have an average wealth. According to the Inequality Report, global inequalities today appear to be the same as they peaked during Western imperialism in the early 20th century.