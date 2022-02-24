World leaders react to Ukraine-Russia invasion



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday announced martial law and announced that the country had severed diplomatic ties with Russia when a major neighboring country launched a military invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing on Thursday refused to criticize Russia’s attack on Ukraine, calling for a diplomatic solution. China has also approved Russian wheat imports, a move that could blunt the effects of sanctions imposed on the Kremlin.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that South Korea would impose sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine.

Russia has invaded Ukraine, the largest European invasion since World War II

France

French President Emmanuel Macron says France and its European allies have done everything possible to stop the attack on Ukraine. He said they would not show “any weakness” in their response.

In a televised address to the nation on Thursday, Macron said Russia’s invasion was “a turning point in European history” and would “have profound consequences for our continent and change our lives.”

He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

“We’ve tried everything we can to avoid this war, but it’s here and we’re ready,” Macron said.

He said the sanctions would be “proportional” to Russia’s military operations, targeting its economy and its energy sector.

“We will not show any weakness,” Macron said. “We will take all necessary measures to safeguard the sovereignty and stability of our European allies.”

Italy

Italian Premier Mario Draghi says Russia’s attack on Ukraine has made talks with Moscow “impossible.” He called on Putin to “immediately stop the bloodshed and withdraw troops.”

Speaking after an emergency cabinet meeting on Thursday, Draghi said Russia’s campaign “worries all of us, our way of living independently, our democracy.”

He said Italy, which has kept its embassy open in Kiev, fully supports “very strong” sanctions against Russia and is co-ordinating with NATO and EU allies to strengthen security in the east. “We are strengthening our already significant contribution to military installations in the most directly exposed Allies,” he said.

NATO to activate defense forces after Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, says peace in Europe ‘shattered’

Slovakia

The Slovak government has approved the deployment of 1,500 troops to guard the border with Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of Slovakia’s eastern neighbor.

The Defense Ministry said on Thursday that they would be used if there was a massive influx of refugees.

The government says Slovakia is also ready to open more border crossings with Ukraine if necessary.

Slovakia last week lifted all coronavirus sanctions for potential refugees from Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “started a war on our European continent” and that Britain “cannot and will not just look.”

In a televised speech on Thursday, Johnson said the United Kingdom and its allies would agree on “a huge package of economic sanctions planned in time to stifle Russia’s economy.”

“Our goal is clear: diplomatically, politically, economically and ultimately militarily, this heinous and barbaric initiative by Vladimir Putin must end in failure,” Johnson said.

He is expected to give more details about the new ban later Thursday.

“There’s been a huge invasion of land by sea and air,” Johnson said. “(Putin) has invaded a friendly country without provocation and without any credible excuse.”

The prime minister added that the West must collectively end Russia’s dependence on oil and gas, which has “put Putin in Western politics for so long.”

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Schulz has condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, calling it “a dark day for Europe” and expressing “full solidarity with Kiev”.

Schulz said in a statement at the Chancellor’s Office in Berlin on Thursday that the new sanctions imposed on Russia by Germany and its allies would show that “Putin has made a serious mistake in his war.”

Addressing NATO allies in Eastern Europe, Schulz said Germany understood their concerns in light of recent developments and stood by its commitments within the alliance.

Schulz said he and Macron would soon offer a private meeting between the heads of government of NATO member states.

