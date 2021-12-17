World Most Admired list 2021 pm modi is on 8th position shahrukh khan amitabh bachchan imran khan in list

International data analytics group YouGov has released the list of World’s Most Admired 2021. The name of former US President Barack Obama is at number one in this list.

The popularity of Prime Minister Modi has decreased as compared to earlier. From which he has gone up to number eight in the list of most admired people in the world. Whereas in the list released last year, he was at number four. Five Indians including Prime Minister Modi have been given place in the top 20 of this list. This time the name of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has also been included in this list.

In fact, international data analytics group YouGov has released the list of the world’s most admired 2021. In this list, Prime Minister Modi has been given the eighth place. Whereas last year he was at number four. The name of former US President Barack Obama is at number one in this list. Last year too, he was at the top of the list of most admired people in the world.

Apart from Prime Minister Modi, four more Indians have been given place in the list released by YouGov. After Prime Minister Modi in this list, the name of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is included at number 12. At the same time, film actor Shahrukh Khan is at number 14 in this list. Film actor Amitabh Bachchan was also included in this list and he is at number 15. Apart from this, Virat Kohli has got a place at number 18 in this list.

At the same time, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been placed at number 17 in the list of most admired people in the world. However, he was not included in this list last time. US President Joe Biden is at number 20 in this list. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been included in this list at 9th place. To prepare this list, a survey was done among about 42 thousand people from 38 countries. Billionaire Bill Gates, Chinese President Xi Jinping, football player Cristiano Ronaldo and actor Jackie Chan have secured the second, third, fourth and fifth positions in the list.

YouGov has released a list of the world’s most admired men as well as the most admired women. Michelle Obama, wife of former US President Barack Obama, has topped the list. At the same time, actress Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth II have been given the second and third place in this list. Actress Priyanka Chopra is at number 10 in this list. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the names of two more Indian women are included in this list. In this list, actress Aishwarya Rai has secured 13th position and Infosys chairperson Sudha Murthy has secured 14th position.