World Most Powerful Drug Trafficker Mexican Drug Lord El Chapo Story

There were many drug mafia in the world, in which there were many names like Pablo Escobar, Miguel Anel Félix Giardo. One of these was the name of El Chapo, who later became known as the Mexican drug lord. El Chapo was born in 1957 in the village of La Tuna, Sinaloa, Mexico. His real name was Aquin Guzmán Loera. When he was 15 years old, he cultivated cannabis for the first time and when the money came, he decided to do this. A few years later Aquin Guzmán left home and moved to Guadalajara, about 750 km from home.

Akin Guzmán, who came out of the village of La Tuna in Sinaloa, reached Guadalajara, he did the work of contract killing. Aquin Guzmán got the name El Chapo only after coming to Guadalajara and by this name he became infamous. He got into the drug business in the 1980s, and then a few days later he met his boss, Miguel Anel Filix Giardo, aka Al Bedreno. It is said about Giardo that there has never been a greater drug smuggler in the history of Mexico.

In 1985, Al Bedreno was named in the murder of an officer and was arrested in 1989. The Guadalajara drug cartel disintegrated, then El Chapo created the Sinaloa cartel. El Chapo invented a new way to smuggle drugs using tunnels. During the 1992–93 period, El Chapo built many buildings and tunnels throughout Sinaloa, but in 1993 a cardinal of the church died.

In this case, El Chapo was arrested from Guatemala on several charges including murder, drugs, and sentenced to 20 years and sent to Puente Grand Prison. After several years in prison, El Chapo escaped from prison in 2001. Then he did not get caught by the police for 13 years and during this time he smuggled to every corner of the world through the Sinaloa Cartel. In 2009, El Chapo’s name was included in the list of the richest people of Forbes, which remained till 2013.

Then in 2014, El Chapo was arrested and kept in the Alpino prison. But only a year and a half had passed that in July 2015, after making a tunnel in the El Chapo prison, he escaped again on a motorcycle. El Chapo was helped in this plan by his wife, Emma Coronel Ispouro. First Emma bought land next to the prison, then built a building and built a tunnel through it to the barracks of El Chapo. Emma even bribed some jail officials for this work.

However, on 8 January 2016, El Chapo was captured after a shoot-out in Los Mochis, Sinaloa. Then in 2017, he was extradited to the US, where his trial began in a New York court. In 2019, the court sentenced El Chapo to life imprisonment in addition to thirty years in prison.