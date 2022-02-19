World

World News: fire breaks out in ship carrying 1100 Porsche 189 Bentley and Audi cars


World News: The cargo ship left from Emden, Germany on 10 February. There are about 4000 luxury vehicles in the ship.

A massive cargo ship carrying luxury vehicles of Volkswagen Group brands Porsche, Bentley and Audi has caught fire in the Atlantic Ocean. All 22 crew members present in the ship have been safely evacuated by the Portuguese Army.

According to a ship tracking website, the cargo ship departed from Emden in Germany on February 10 and was scheduled to reach Davisville, Rhode Island, USA on Wednesday. The ship caught fire on Wednesday morning, when it was 200 miles off the Tercera Islands in the Azores, Portugal.

According to an official statement from the Portuguese administration, “All crew members were safely evacuated by the Navy with the help of helicopters soon after the fire broke out on Wednesday. No crew members were hurt in the incident and all the evicted crew members have been taken to the nearby Portuguese island of Fayal. On Friday, a Dutch marine service company said in a statement that 16 people have been teamed up by its affiliate company SMIT Salvage to douse the fire on the ship. For which the company has already sent large fire extinguishing equipment from the Netherlands and Spain on the ship.

According to the report of an automotive website ‘The Drive’, this 650 feet long and 60,000 ton cargo ship has about 4000 luxury vehicles of Volkswagen Group. In which 189 Bentley vehicles are included. While a spokesperson for Volkswagen Group’s luxury brand Porsche North America issued a statement on Thursday evening, saying the company’s 1,100 cars were on board, the condition of the vehicles was not yet known. The company has also asked its car dealers in the US to contact customers and inform them about the incident.

This fire incident happened at such a time. When the demand for vehicles is increasing rapidly in the world. Due to the shortage of semiconductor chips and problems in the supply chain, car companies in the world are not able to meet this demand. In such a situation, the incident of this fire has disappointed the luxury car customers.


